Weeks after Nnamdi Azikiwe University, popularly called UNIZIK, expelled Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious, another student has been involved in an encounter with a lecturer

In a video trending on social media, the female student of the institution was making a video on campus when the lecturer walked past her

The young lady's dramatic reaction after seeing the lecturer sent social media users into a frenzy

A female student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University has amused people with her epic reaction after a lecturer interrupted a video she was making on campus.

This comes weeks after the university management expelled Goddy-Mbakwe Chimamaka Precious for assaulting a lecturer, Dr Chukwudi Michael Okoye, who videobombed her.

A female student of UNIZIK had an encounter with a lecturer on campus. Photo Credit: @donhuncho001

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @donhuncho001, who posted a video showing the female student's epic encounter with a lecturer, marvelled that history almost repeated itself.

"History been wan repeat itself again and na still History department for UNIZIK.

"But she quick beg," @donhuncho001 wrote on TikTok.

UNIZIK student's encounter with lecturer

In the short clip, the young lady quickly begged the lecturer after they almost collided while she was making a video.

The lecturer turned back and saw the lady pleading dramatically. She bowed her head, showing how sorry she was. The lecturer smiled and walked away.

A female student of UNIZIK immediately began begging a lecturer who interrupted her video. Photo Credit: @donhuncho001

Source: TikTok

People commended the female student's reaction in the video.

Watch the video below:

UNIZIK student's encounter with lecturer sparks reactions

Godswillbass✨ said:

"The bowing down and worshipping was really necessary 😂😂😂😂 e reach."

Humphrey said:

"I Dey here Dey help you talk “sorry sir o”😂💔I begin fear for you."

Mi shaylaaa💕🥺🫦 said:

"U nearly lie dwn for ground 😭😭respect just Dey fly left and right."

user8185606108155 said:

"When u see child wey dem do child dedication for u go know."

Klopp said:

"She almost saw her certificate as view once."

OSAKPOLOR🙂‍↔️💎 said:

"If na me I go lie down for ground sef😂😂na final year I Dey so, anything wey go hinder am I Dey avoid am."

EmmyChinedu said:

"Na only video una Dey do for this department sef? Because my own department, we they even forget say we carry phone come lecture talk more of making videos or content."

Dimmy✨ said:

"And this particular lecturer!, he will school you on etiquette and how you need home training, can’t forget him."

Student reacts to lecturers interrupting her video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student had reacted after lecturers interrupted the video she was making.

In a short video, the student was making a video when she noticed people passing. The people passing turned out to be staff members of the university.

She politely waited for them to pass before she resumed her recording, merely smiling in reaction. The student also greeted the men who said something before passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng