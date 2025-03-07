Actress and movie director, Funke Akindele, shared a new development with her online family, and they are loving it

The Nollywood star recently disclosed what she had to do to fit into a new movie character and asked her fans to guess what movie she's working on

Funke Akindele has now unveiled a snippet of the movie, which highlighted her 12 kg weight gain that has left many commenting

Nigerians are in awe of the announcement made by the actress concerning a new movie she is about to release.

The actress had initially stated that for her new movie, she had to gain about 12 kg to be able to fit into the character. The actress and mother of twins also paired up the post with pictures that depicted her new look while asking her fans to guess the movie title.

Funke Akindele finally unveils movie she gained 12 kg for. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

In a new video shared via her official page, the actress shared a trailer of the new movie, featuring her chubby look in several scenes. She also unveiled the title to be "Finding Me"

Funke Akindele's acting prowess has always marvelled her fans, who often wonder where she draws her strength from, but this one took the cake.

Funke Akindele goes viral as she unveils a new movie. Credit: @funkeakindele

It will be recalled that Funke Akindele's new movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa (ELJ), which premiered in December 2024, grossed over N1.5 billion in box office sales. This is an incredible feat, a history maker and a record breaker.

Watch the trailer here:

Funke Akindele's new movie spurs online reaction

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@obisneh said:

"Aunty Mi are you serious ?! Mad ooo! It’s the pole daner part for me."

@mzwunmi1 said:

"This is so captivating 🔥🔥 please March 16 should come fast😍 can’t wait 🙌🙌 such a masterpiece ❤️ well done ma."

@ebrofola said:

"Wayray ni Biola... Madam oada di side chick 😂.... Femi almost brought in Jelili character "Emilokan.... "Atinuke shey o wo idi ni" ... "Madamu wo idi 😂"

@thenikkymoore said:

"Aunty pls what was that lingerie you put on. Stopeeet . 😂😂😂Can’t wait to see this masterpiece by my all time fave."

@tems_collection01 said:

"E choke 🔥🔥🔥 Aunty Funke never disappoints 💯 but who’s your stylist atinuke?😂😂😂."

@itskerenkezia_:

"I’m here for thisssss, I can’t stop smiling, from the hair, outfits, this trailer."

@emini_aaraoluwa said:

"Am speechless."

@ayosojumiadeniyi said:

"Finally!!! My trailer is HERE!!! Time to meet Atinuke!!!😮😮😮 THIS IS GOING TO BE A ROLLERCOASTER OF IDENTITIES!!! Who will find themselves first? In the course of finding ourselves, would we not risk losing ourselves first? Are we courageous enough to lose our old versions that are not serving us, so we can find the new us? FINDING ME doesn't look like a random movie; it is A FRESH NOLLYWOOD TAKE that will heal the identities of millions of people that will watch!!! I'm SO SAT!!!🙏"

Funke Akindele vibes with TikTok influencers

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele had a great time at her movie premiere, which took place on December 8, 2024.

Many entertainment industry stars were spotted at the actress' event, as she took them on a journey into the world of 'Everybody Loves Jenifa. '

A video of Akindele chilling and vibing with TikTok influencers like Peller warmed the hearts of many netizens.

