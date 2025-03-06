A lady was amused over the numerous DMs she got after posting that she needs a man to love and promised to feed him

According to the lady, men came for her when she made the post and blasted her in the comment section

After getting more than 100 DMs, the lady displayed her chat as she laughed at the same men who trolled her

A Nigerian lady, @orekelewaayinke, has displayed the over 100 DMs she got after she announced on social media that she needs a man to love and would feed him.

When she made the post online, the lady said many men bashed her in the comment section and yet were in her inbox begging to be picked.

A Nigerian lady posted that she needed a man to love and would be feeding him. Photo Credit: @orekelewaayinke

Source: TikTok

"#coming from the same set of people bashing me in the comment section 😂😂😂, meanwhile yall are in my dm screaming pick me," she wrote.

In a TikTok post, the lady scrolled down after opening her inbox to show the numerous unreplied messages from men seeking her attention.

Her post amused many people. The lady was still puzzled about the numerous DMs she received and reacted in the comment section.

"Like, if u see the comments under that post ehn u won’t believe they will come to my dm and be acting cute."

Watch her video below:

DMs lady received amused people

SEKINAT/ FOODSTUFF IN OSOGBO said:

"Ewo aye okunrin lode 😂😂 and they will be in the comment section abusing."

Oyin_dharmolarh♏️🏖️🗽 said:

"155 requests? 😂😂😂😂 after dem go say men are prize."

ERINAYO| Foodstuffs | Ikotun❤️ said:

"Lemaoooooooo and them dey comment section dey yarn dust."

odunayoolajide said:

"No wonder they are always crying when ladies say we want men that provide, they are indirectly saying they don't want to be providers anymore."

Idowu Misturah Damil said:

"Kilode you dey share biscuit mi😂 see as dey many for your dm."

@_Highbee said:

"No be by laziness we self want soft life."

Oyin Gucci said:

"Make dem first buy form… N10,000 per person."

CHEAPEST BALOGUN WHOLESALER said:

"Haa no be my ex papa be that."

