A Nigerian lady got people talking after sharing what she observed when she visited Ikorodu in Lagos state.

She shared her experience after spending three days in the popular Lagos community.

She spoke about the power supply and road network in Ikorodu. Photo: @fheyioflagos

In a video by @fheyioflagos on TikTok, the lady hailed the community for having constant power supply while complaining about the distance.

She said:

“I was in Ikorodu for 72 hours and trust me, there was light for 70 hours.”

She advised those moving to Lagos and on a budget to consider Ikorodu because of the cost of living.

As she commuted on the road, she observed:

“I feel like the road is too big for them not to divide it sha. How do you people cross here?”

The lady also shared the only thing that “spoilt” the area.

Lady shares observations after visiting Ikorodu. Photo; @fheyioflagos

Her video was captioned:

“Let’s explore Lagos. I’m quite impressed with the light in Ikorodu but the road is zero. How’s is the light in your area?”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s observations about Ikorodu

@ALINA said:

"I live here in Ikorodu in 1 bedroom flat paying 250k with clean water,clean compound and steady light.... Ikorodu na life saver for beginner in Lagos o. Fine house, big babe life, small money and chill."

@ThatEdogurl187 said:

"Bold of you to think Ikorodu is cheap,i pity this una analog. Guys I think you should consider Ikorodu yen yen yen. mtshewwww."

@Big_Wura said:

"Where in Ikorodu ! That’s the question. My rent is 1.5m light bill monthly 120k then more madam that place you went to in Ikorodu that’s the end of ikorodu the uni side."

@BIG CG said:

"Pls I need a good recommendation thinking of moving to ikorodu,where did you think I can go for ,somewhere with good light,security and not too far because I do go to ikeja 3times in a week pls help."

@Damilola said:

"Ikorodu isn’t as bad as you paint it oh my sister, especially with that light we always have light."

Upcoming said:

"You come Ikorodu dey say village vibes First gate you no stay,ebute you no stay nah Agbede you carry your head dey go ikorodu no be village ooo."

