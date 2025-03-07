A Nigerian pastor said he was one of those who bought a brand new Rolls Royce for Bishop David Oyedepo during his 70th birthday

Pastor Korede Komaiya of the Masters Place International Church, Warri said the Rolls Royce was purchased at the cost of N1.5 billion

The man of God said four people bought it and he contributed N250 million, noting that he was the one who contributed the least amount

A Nigerian pastor has shared testimony of what happened to him after he contributed money to buy a car for Bishop David Oyedepo.

Pastor Korede Komaiya of the Masters Place International Church, Warri said he decided to join others to honour the renowned founder of the Living Faith Church.

Pastor Korede Komaiye said he reaped a lot of benefits after contributing N250 million to buy Rolls Royce for Oyedepo. Photo credit: MPIC, Getty Images/Martyn Lucy and X/Winners Chappel International.

Source: UGC

According to Pastor Komaiya, he and others who see themselves and Bishop Oyedepo's proteges contributed money to buy the preacher a Rolls Royce.

Speaking during a sermon, the pastor said the Rolls Royce was bought at the cost of N1.5 billion.

He revealed that he contributed N250 million, noting that he was not going to mention the other pastors involved or their contributions.

However, he said after he made his contribution, he has received more blessings than ever before.

He said he easily moved from being a millionaire to a billionaire. The video of the sermon is attracting many reactions.

The Warri-based pastor said:

"My daddy, may I have the liberty now to share this now. My dad birthday was coming, 70th. And so we said okay, we need to honour him. And he said nobody should do anything for him. We should give it to 70 widows, 70 poor people, 70 this, 70 that. So we look at it, we said okay, four of us came together, and said we will buy a Rolls Royce. I asked somebody and said which car will take him to church on his birthday? They said he has this car, he has that car. But he will never use his money to buy a Rolls Royce. So four of us came together and this small boy in front of you was privileged to drop N250 million. I dropped N250 million. We are not just talking. I won't mention the other three. We bought that car N1.5 billion. I was the one that gave the smallest. It was N250 million to honour my father sir."

Pastor Komaiya said he has become a billionaire after contributing to buy a Rolls Royce for senior man of God Bishop David Oyedepo. Photo credit: Getty Images/Martyn Lucy.

Source: Getty Images

Pastor Komaiya said when they delivered the car to Bishop Oyedepo, he was shocked.

He said:

"Then we took the car to him, and then we made up our mind not to post it on social media. Not to say anything about it on social media because of some people that will just be talking. I gave the smallest and I gave N250 million. Everybody hear me; we took it to our father, he was shocked. He said I thank God not politicians did this. I thank God not businessmen in the church, sons in ministry that I raised, four of you came together and did this. he said in 70 years, this is the only thing that has not been given to me. Now that you gave me what no one has given to me, kneel down, all of you. You know for somebody to place hand on you with holy anger"

He said Bishop Oyedepo prayed for them to receive the kind of blessings they have never received.

He said:

"Within one month, my annual income became my almost daily income sir. From being a millionaire, I moved to the B level comfortably."

The video was reposted on TikTok by @therealchurchgist1.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Pastor Korede Komaiya shares testimony

@sika mpɛ dede said:

"To obey is better than sacrifice. You disobeyed your father's wish to take care 70 widows and orphans."

@ayobamidelepaul said:

"Is this the gospel of Christ. I don't think this guy's got any message than money. Honestly, this is not the gospel of Christ. Take it to the bank."

@Olagunju Segun Samso said:

"Imagine you did something for your father and you come to declare what you gave In on social media. So Bishop David have never gave baba adeboye something before?"

Bishop Abioye announces location of his Sunday services

In a related report by Legit.ng, retired Bishop Abioye announced for his Sunday services.

In a new post on his verified Facebook page, the popular Nigerian man of God invited people to join him.

There were many reactions to the post, with some people expressing excitement at his latest update.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng