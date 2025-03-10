Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has shared how people wished he should live long

According to the man of God, many people were praying for him to live many years before he would die, and he was saying amen

However, he said he rejected the idea that he should live up to 120 and even up to 140 years on earth before passing away

Another one also prayed for him to live up to 90 years and he equally said a resounding amen to the prayer.

However, there was one who prayed that he should live up to 100 years, but the pastor said he didn't answer.

Pastor Adeboye said one of the prayers asked that he should live up to 120 years and he said he was not wishing such a thing to happen.

One of the prayer points which he outrightly rejected was when someone prayed that he should live to be 140 years of age.

He said he totally rejected the idea, noting that there are many troubles in this world.

Adeboye said:

"When I was 70 years old. Some children of mine began to pray for me. And the said daddy, you will live to be 80, I said amen. You will live to be 90, I said amen. They said you will live to be 100, I didn't answer them. And then one fellow got excited and said you will live to be 120, I said na lie. What will God say I have done wrong? I have been here for 70 years, he will now keep me here for another 50 years? In this world? Where today you have electricity, tomorrow you don't have? But there was one lady who got really excited, and said you will live to be 140, I said no be me."

The video which was shared on TikTok by @shekinahglory_tv has gone viral and attracted many comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Pastor Adeboye's sermon

@mr shareholder said:

"Mystery. Papa is talking deep. Please oh you not leaving now oh until I fulfill my promise I made to God concerning you. 1 month breakfast with you and a private jet gift to you."

@amaka said:

"People who are not heavenly minded won’t understand him."

@Phemelo K said:

"My Grandpa, I receive the grace for long life not more 100 years."

@David Joseph said:

"I receive these grace to live 140 by the grace of God."

@Matthew said:

"Papa is protesting against Nigeria government indirectly."

@Moody Joseph said:

"Papa has spoken in parable."

