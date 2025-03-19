A Nigerian pastor has said when God was creating the world, women were not in his original agenda

The pastor said it was only after God created Adam that he thought of creating Eve as a helper meant for him

He insisted that all women are moved by money, noting that they were supposed to be helpers to men

A Nigerian pastor shared his views about the female gender and the things he said have gone viral.

The pastor shared his views in a video which captured the attention of social media users some of whom disagreed with him.

Pastor Biodun Oladele says women were not in God's original plan. Photo credit: Instagram/@pastorbiodunoladele.

According to Pastor Biodun Oladele of the Spirit Chapel Global Church, women were not on God's original agenda.

According to him, God created the world specifically for men and it was after that that he thought of creating the woman.

Citing the book of Genesis in the Bible, Pastor Biodun said women were supposed to help men.

According to Genesis 2:18:

"The LORD God said, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.”

Pastor Biodun Oladele says God only thought of creating woman after he had created man. Photo credit: Instagram/@pastorbiodunoladele.

Pastor Biodun also said women are generally moved by money. He suggested that every woman, no matter how spiritual, is moved by money.

His words:

"Women are moved by money. All are like that. Weather pastor, no matter how spiritual. All women are like that. The truth is this: Women were not originally in God's agenda. They were not. If you check the account of Genesis, God made the world for me. He created man. When ther was need for help, He now thought if it that it is not good for man to be alone. There was an existence before then. There were activities going on before then. Then he thought if that, it is not good for man to be alone, let us make for him a helpmate. So the reason she came, which is the original role of a woman, why they were created; if you study your Bible in the book of 1Corinthians chapter 11, you find the Bible say that the man was not created for the woman but the woman for the man."

The video which was posted by Glitch Africa Studio is attracting myriads of comments from netizens.

Reactions as pastor shares his views about creation of women

@anuoluwapo austin said:

"I disagree sir. I have been married for 8 years and my wife never followed me for money because I had nothing. She has turned down a richer dude for me."

@Allentaylor.Anthony said:

"Learn to listen well fams.. He didn't say women are not in the whole plan, he only said women are later plans after the actual original plan."

Unique_duzzy2 said:

@If you annoy me and give me money, I will collect the money and keep it one side and continue the conversation. My brother money can’t stop me from telling you how you made me feel oh."

