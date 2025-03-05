A young mother with dwarfism has been trending on social media after sharing a heartwarming dance video

In the video, the confident 'little' woman danced happily with her tall son and her daughter who also had dwarfism

Social media users who came across the intriguing video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

An interesting video showing a young mother and her children has taken social media by storm.

The mother, who has dwarfism, was seen grooving with her kids, including her son, who's taller than her, and her daughter, who shares her condition.

Woman with little stature dances beside tall son Photo credit: @iamonlyabira/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum with dwarfism shows off tall son

The clip, posted on TikTok by @iamonlyabira, captured the attention of users, who flooded the comments section with praise and admiration.

The mother's carefree spirit and joy in dancing with her children were overwhelming, and many viewers couldn't help but smile.

What touched many viewers on the app was the mother's strong confidence despite being of a little stature.

Mother and son showcase dance moves Photo credit: @iamonlyabira/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as little mum dances with tall son

As the video racked up views on TikTok, it drew lovely comments from people from all walks of life.

The outpouring of support and affection for the mother and her children would definitely leave a smile on her face.

@555 said:

"He clearly don’t wanna be in the video."

@Tarica Moppins said:

"He walked stright back to his room."

@Mwezi Moon said:

"Ok commenters what did we learn? To mind our business correct?Not everybody wanna be seen."

@Dream said:

"Ppl have to understand that kids have different personalities and it’s not that parents favor one over their other. Maybe they are respecting their child’s choice and boundaries."

@YouSoNosey said:

"You should've left him where he was at he clearly isn't comfortable doing it."

@Raindrop Collection hair oil said:

"And don’t no one else say nothing else to her about it because he not for the shhh."

@Shay said:

"Thank him for his service then leave lil man alone. He is just fine playing in his room. The internet too damm nosey anyway."

@Crystal said:

"He was so nervous. He looked at the camera like “hope y’all happy now leave me alone”.

@aquarius_queen86 commented:

"For those of you that don’t get what she did. She’s showing y’all why she doesn’t have him in videos, that’s because he clearly doesn’t want to be. Kind of like Erica Mena’s son. Now y’all get it."

Watch the video below:

Mum shows off twins with dwarfism

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother went viral on social media after sharing a lovely video of her twin daughters with dwarfism.

The happy mother shared a compilation video showcasing their reactions each time she goes to pick them up from daycare.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng