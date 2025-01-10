A Nigerian lady showed how she danced for her man after he had a bad day at his place of work

The lady danced with so much energy in the video and added an interesting breakdance at the end

Many who came across the video shared how much they enjoyed her dance and complimented her dance moves

A lady got people talking after she performed a breakdance for her man.

She said her man asked her to send him a sweet video because he had a bad day at work.

She performed breakdance for her man. Photo: @sweet20026

In the video by @sweet20026 on TikTok, the lady wore a shirt, a black skirt, and a black beret.

She also wore gloves with shoes and socks.

Lady performs breakdance for her man

In the video, she danced energetically and wriggled her body. She finished her dance moves with a breakdance as the video went viral.

As of the time of this report, the video has over 1.1 million views.

She said:

POV: My man asked for a sweet video to make him relax after having a bad day at work and I delivered. Wait for the ending part.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s dance for her man

Many who came across the video shared how much they enjoyed her dance and complimented her dance moves.

@Wumzy Nilsa said:

"My mum didn’t understand why I’m always on phone….. so I downloaded TikTok for her last night, now since morning we never chop."

@Hordunhayor said:

"Na u gangan be temu because dis is a order from temu ooo."

@NzeDubai said:

"Am not ur man ooo, but I laughed/enjoyed this video more than him."

@Dorcas Johnny said:

'We need to see your man's reaction after he watched this cos whaaattt???"

@tessy_stitches said:

"But u suppose give us part two with his response."

@Bukola Giwa said:

"You are really good wife material."

@Charles said:

"She even add break dance for her man… My girlfriend no dey try o."

@Onyinye said:

"Na man wey dy press money we go dance for o."

@DESIRE said:

"We're proud of you cuz you outdid your self. this delivery ate."

@Tolaz said:

"All this relationship matters no concern me. When will mango come out."

@PIMA said:

"Be like say the relationship don tire you."

Source: Legit.ng