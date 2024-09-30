A Nigerian big boy bought a new car and filmed his mother’s funny reaction to his latest achievement.

The proud mother sat on the driver’s seat of the car and gave funny dance moves, to the amazement of many

Many viewers took to the comment section to congratulate the young man, while others advised him

A Nigerian woman has expressed excitement after seeing her son’s car with a beautiful interior.

The excited woman ran to the car and sat in the driver’s seat.

Excited Nigerian woman dances after seeing son’s new car. Photo: @thonheey

Source: TikTok

The funny moment was captured in a video posted by @thonheey on his TikTok page.

Sitting in the driver’s seat, the woman held the steering and started dancing happily as many people around took videos of her.

The video was captioned:

“All for Her! #thoneey.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man buys new car

@LORD OF COMMENTS said:

"Ford edge was the first car I ever drove. I love the car especially the interior."

@Blessing said:

"A good advice from me pick it the money you used to buy this car you for use am build house first before buying car I'm sure say you still dey pay house rent and you go buy car think wisely."

@CelebrityHypeman said:

"E nor easy to Afford Ford for this Nigeria economy Congratulations man more wins."

@Chaps said:

"Wait I’m confused someone bought a car and you guys are complaining!! And una dey trek oo jesus. which kind people be this."

@Travis said:

"Abeg is your mom single?"

