A university student went viral after showing his jaw-dropping transformation from a fresher to his fifth year

The man who studied engineering showed how he transformed from a younger look to an older one

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts and guessed the name of the man's university

A young man shared how he changed after spending years in the university.

He revealed that he was a student of engineering as he shared a picture of himself in the first year.

Engineering student shares photos from his first year and fifth year in the university. Photo: @joshuabingwa

In a post by @joshuabingwa on TikTok, the young man got people talking after sharing how he looked in his 5th year.

The first picture of him as a fresher looked young, but his look as a 5th year engineering student had major changes.

In the caption, the young man revealed the course he studied in school.

He said:

“Bio and brain engineering/computer science.”

The TikTok post went viral and had over 2.6 million views as of the time of this report.

Engineering student who went viral for sharing his transformation in school. Photo: @joshuabingwa

Engineering student’s transformation generates buzz online

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts and guessed the name of his university.

Some engineering students also shared similar experiences.

@Joel said:

"Bro went from 17 to 47 in 5 years."

@Anita b jay said:

"The thing about a four year engineering degree is that those five years will be the best six of your life."

@roninn56 said:

"Even I went bald after joining engineering. This literally me from my first year to final year."

@aRcMX said:

"Bro went to university of waterloo."

@muhannad JP said:

"Me too bro. Sometimes I wonder why I chose engineering, and at times, engineering makes me happy, like a one-sided love."

@Sesilia Kashile said:

"I can relate; I went to that Engineering class with a full hairline; as I am talking now my hairline has also disappeared. I blame it on engineering mathematics."

@Godfred De_Sage said:

"His hair follicles have moved downwards to his cheeks and jaws due to infiltration. Any Agricultural Engineering/Agriculture student here?"

@Sharie said:

"brooooo. you even started balding.I'm in my 2nd year of electrical engineering and my periods were irregular because of stress."

@Thesty.RN said:

"These trends aren't funny to me at all , I'm beggining to believe it's a real thing, cause my sister studying civil engineering at the university started acting different and changed totally."

