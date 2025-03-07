A Nigerian lady shared how she staged her proposal for Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

Her viral video showed when she acted like she was going to collect a ring at a proposal setting

Many who came across the footage shared their thoughts on the lady’s staged proposal and her friend’s reaction

A Nigerian lady got people talking after she staged her proposal for Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She acted like she was going to collect a ring while walking towards a proposal setup.

The lady staged her own proposal as her friend shared her on. Photo: @sabiradio

Source: Instagram

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

In a program segment tagged “dress/act like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

Lady stages proposal for Hallelujah Challenge

In the video shared by @sabiradio on Instagram, the lady did a proposal setup and acting like she was being proposed to.

Her friend behind the camera was cheering her on, as she cried while acting like she was collecting a ring.

The friend said:

"Finally, finally. Love is good o. See romance...Wow, Femi you do this one o."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady's staged proposal

Many who came across the footage shared their thoughts on the lady’s staged proposal and her friend’s reaction.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@jayni_fer said:

"This is very beautiful and I pray your desires comes to fulfillment in no distant time. But honestly, this has no business being on social media if you ask me."

sparkle_luxury_empire said:

"From your action to God’s ears. AMEN. We are a planning and design company for your birthday celebration, Engagement proposal, tradition and white wedding decor. Both intiimate and elaborate."

@_oyiza said:

"It’s the hype woman for me. SEE ROMANCE, SEE ROMANCE. Make God quickly answer her abeg, this is so Intentional."

@jhemawears said:

"Faith is not normal … when you act on faith , you will definitely not look normal , people go think say you don deh cray cray, but they won’t understand. God is always in the business of doing wonders. God dey steadily dey shock person. From her heart and lips to God’s ears."

@real_toree said:

"GO BIGGER or GO HOME. I applaud this level of faith. May it be done to you far greater and more beautiful than you imagined."

In related stories, a lady wore a wedding ball gown for the Hallelujah challenge “dress like your miracle” while another used paper to make an iPhone and a wedding invitation to signify her prayer request.

Lady destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship by herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

Source: Legit.ng