Omotayo Aduke Sanusi, ex-wife of actor Femi Adebayo, released a public statement on Instagram on July 29 addressing viral claims

Iyanaladuke flatly denied allegations that Toyin Abraham tipped her off about another actress on a movie set, triggering a confrontation

She revealed her silence over the years had been misread as an admission of guilt, pushing her to finally speak out

Femi Adebayo's ex-wife, Omotayo Aduke Sanusi, popularly known as Iyanaladuke, has stepped forward to shut down a long-circulating story that pins part of the blame for her failed marriage on Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham.

In a detailed public statement posted to her Instagram account on July 29, Iyanaladuke said a recent video by a user identified as Mama Esabod, which is currently making the rounds online, forced her hand after years of deliberate silence.

Omotayo Sanusi has broken her silence to address allegations that Toyin Abraham played a role in the breakdown of her marriage to Femi Adebayo. Photo: iyanaladuke/toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

What the claims said

The allegation, as Iyanaladuke described it, was that Toyin Abraham had approached her on a movie set to inform her that another actress was involved with her then-husband, Femi Adebayo, and that this tip-off led to a physical confrontation at the location.

Iyanaladuke rejected every part of that account.

"The allegation that actress Toyin Abraham was responsible for the problems in my marriage by allegedly informing me that another actress was with my then-partner on a movie set is completely false," she wrote in the statement.

She went further, insisting she had been present throughout the entire production in question, and that her team was responsible for feeding and managing the welfare of more than 500 cast and crew members over the course of more than a month.

Given the scale of the set, she said she found it hard to believe any such scene could have unfolded without a single witness ever coming forward.

Omotayo Sanusi has responded to long-standing allegations involving Toyin Abraham, saying the claims about her marriage are false. Photo: iyanaladuke

Source: Instagram

Iyanaladuke calls for an end to the narrative

Iyanaladuke was firm in her request, stating that if anyone genuinely believed they were attacked or harassed by her on that set, they should say so publicly themselves.

Until that happens, she asked that people stop circulating what she called baseless stories.

She also clarified why she had stayed quiet for so long, saying it came from a place of choosing peace rather than prolonging public conflict. However, she stressed that her quietness should not be read as guilt.

"My silence should never be interpreted as an admission that these allegations are true," she stated.

Iyanaladuke noted that she holds screenshots of private conversations between the parties directly involved but chose not to release them, saying it would not serve anyone to keep the dispute alive in public.

The statement was signed off with her full name, Omotayo Sanusi.

Read Iyanaladuke's full statement below:

Iyanladuke shares cryptic post online

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omotayo Aduke, popularly known as Iyanladuke and the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo, shared a cryptic post on Instagram addressing her failed marriage.

She explained that every story has three sides: the truth, the lies, and a mixture of both, and claimed the third side belongs to her.

According to her, her journey is marked by pain, betrayal, manipulation, and survival, but she believes God sees every page and will redeem it.

Source: Legit.ng