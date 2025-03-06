Burna Boy's sister Nissi has been trending online following her speech at a recent Forbes event in South Africa

The last child of the Ogulu family made her parents proud after she struck as a phenomenal presence at the Forbes Leading Women Summit

Nissi, who is also a singer, spoke about her journey as an engineer, triggering hearty cheers from her fans

It was such a proud moment for the Ogulu family to see one of their own, Nissi, give such a profound speech at a recent Forbes event in South Africa.

Jehovah-Nissi Ogulu, who clinched the Forbes Youth icon Award at the Forbes Leading Women Summit, gave a speech that has left many throwing compliments her way.

The Afrobeat singer and engineer informed the audience about her electric car production company, Kemetive Automotive.

Many have applauded Nissi for being so eloquent and exuding such class while on stage. Some have also compared her to her mum, Bose Ogulu.

Recall that Burna Boy's sister, Nissi Ogulu, clocked 30 on August 1, 2024, and she had a lot of love from friends and family.

Her mum gave a sweet speech at the private party and also asked Burna Boy, the eldest child, to say a few words. The singer resisted at first, but eventually, he said some things about his sister that sent social media users into a state of hysteria.

Fans applaud Nissi over speech

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@khelliebleek said:

"Wizkid Sister's no go see this one na to dey chop like prisoners them sabi. Congrats Nissi🥰."

@bacoDadon said:

"She sounds like mama Burna so much."

@I_X_ALL said:

"Osakpolo sisters are twerking on social media 😂."

@LatinoLam said:

"Where those werey whay day compare sisters , burn boy sisters are geniuses even in school days ronami na senior prefect."

@1yesus_ said:

"Having three children all successful in their various field is a great feat. Nam Nam is unarguably the mother of the year."

@LitzzySimply said:

"Greatness, genius in one family. Waw!!! Mummy Burna born great children sha . A proud parents."

@Leaf_Herb said:

"Congratulations to @NissiNation! An Inspirational Woman! We know her for creative works, product designs and music. This says alot especially for a woman in 2025."

@Gre8tAbigor said:

"If dem put marriage and being baby mama for head like Nigerians want dem for nor dey this successful. everything na sacrifice."

@MatthewDav27715 said:

"Ogulu's no dey carry last always breaking records and creating history ❤️❤️❤️❤️💨💨."

Burna Boy's sister, Nissi, speaks on her wins

According to a previous post by Legit.ng, popular Nigerian singer Nissi Nation spoke up on coming from a family filled with bright shining lights.

The music star, who is the sister to Grammy-winning musician Burna Boy, explained how she initially tried to run from her family in a recent interview.

According to her, she decided to try something different after realising her family will always have her back, and it’s not a competition between them.

