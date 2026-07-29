Fresh court documents have alleged discussions to recruit repentant Boko Haram fighters and CJTF members for the failed coup

Prosecutors claimed the recruitment proposal emerged during discussions between two accused military officers facing trial

The Federal High Court has continued examining disputed statements before deciding whether key evidence can be admitted

Fresh court documents have alleged that some of the people accused of plotting the failed 2025 coup against President Bola Tinubu's government discussed recruiting repentant Boko Haram fighters and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to strengthen their operation.

The documents, obtained by Premium Times, form part of the prosecution's evidence in the ongoing trial involving serving and retired military officers, a police officer and civilians accused of participating in the alleged plot.

Court documents allege CJTF, repentant Boko Haram members featured in failed coup recruitment plan. Photo: Abdulayofel

Source: Twitter

The prosecution claims the idea came from Major Jamilu Ilyasu, who allegedly raised it with Colonel Mohammed Ma'aji, the officer accused of leading the plot.

Why they allegedly wanted them

According to investigation records, the alleged plotters believed repentant insurgents and CJTF members could provide additional manpower because many had experience from counter-insurgency operations in the North-East and some had access to firearms under existing security arrangements.

In a statement included in the prosecution's case, Ma'aji claimed the proposal originated from Ilyasu.

"It was Maj. Iliyasu who brought up the discussion of using repentant Boko Haram who are already using their weapons," he said.

Ma'aji also claimed he was unaware that some repentant Boko Haram members had been working alongside security forces before the discussion.

Despite the alleged proposal, Ma'aji maintained that the plan never moved beyond discussions.

"The recruitment of CJTF was Iliyasu's idea," he said, noting that the plan to mobilise them to Abuja was never concluded.

CJTF member allegedly contacted

Ilyasu, in his own statement filed by prosecutors, acknowledged suggesting the recruitment of CJTF members.

He claimed he told Ma'aji he knew a CJTF member identified as Ali and later contacted him after receiving the request.

According to the statement, Ilyasu forwarded a voice conversation with Ali to assure Ma'aji that he was "getting boys" for the operation.

Colonel claims major proposed recruiting CJTF, repentant Boko Haram members. Photo: HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

IED allegation surfaces

The documents also contain claims about discussions involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Ma'aji alleged that Ilyasu mentioned Boko Haram technicians who could produce IEDs, but he rejected the suggestion.

"If there was any discussion of IED, it was Maj Iliyasu who said he had some Boko Haram technicians... but I told him that would not be necessary."

Trial continues

The allegations are based on investigation statements that prosecutors want the court to admit as evidence.

However, the defendants have challenged the statements, insisting they were not made voluntarily. They have also opposed the use of video recordings from their interrogations.

The Federal High Court in Abuja is conducting a trial-within-trial to determine whether the statements and recordings are admissible before the main trial proceeds.

The accused persons have not been convicted, and the allegations remain before the court.

Clerics recount alleged meetings with coup suspect

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that investigation records alleged coup suspect Mohammed Ma'aji sought spiritual backing from Islamic clerics, who later told investigators they rejected the alleged plan and urged him to abandon it.

One cleric, Bukar Goni, admitted receiving millions of naira from the colonel for prayers and mosque-related activities, insisting the payments were never meant to support any attempt to overthrow the government.

Another cleric, Abdulkadir Sani, said he warned that the alleged coup would fail because insiders would betray it.

Source: Legit.ng