Amber Rose Claims Kanye Dresses Bianca Intentionally in Unclad Clothing: "Like He Did With Me, Kim"
- Kanye West's ex, Amber Rose, has made some claims about him and how he likes his women to appear
- The American model, who also has a child Sebastian with US Rapper Wiz Khalifa, was at Club Shay Shay was as chat with Shannon Sharpe
- According to Amber, Kanye has certain expectations with his woman, a statement which has gone on to draw attention online
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Social media users were relieved to hear Amber Rose's comment about her ex-boyfriend, Kanye West.
The American model was a guest at Club Shay Shay on Shannon Sharpe's show, where she spoke about her exes, Diddy, and others, but he mentioned her ex, Kanye West, got many at the edge of their seats.
Amber Rose and Kanye West dated from 2008 until their messy split took place in 2010, but that was enough time to know him. Amid concerns that Kanye West may have control issues, Amber Rose has shared claims that may put his fans at ease.
The host, Sharpe, asked:
"What is it about that that he wants the world to know, look at my woman,?"
Amber Rose replied:
"He wants other men to want to sleep with his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That’s what he’s into."
Amber Rose previously claimed that Kanye West would push her to dress seductively despite her “conservative” hesitations. Rose also claimed that Ye did the same with Kim Kardashian and now with his wife, Bianca Censori, who went completely nude to the 2025 Grammy Awards.
Watch the video here:
See another post here:
How fans reacted to Rose's comment on Kanye
Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:
@shopping_is_a_hobby_ said:
"Yet you. Kim & wife allowed it because yall were attention seekers & enjoyed it."
@tiarriatiarria said:
"Kanye has AN EGO! THAT NEEDS TO BE FED! Don’t get mad at him for finding women who don’t mind….but imma continue to mind my business😊."
@anderslexie said:
"She literally took nude pictures on a staircase after they broke up? Was that still Kanye?"
@angellleyez96_ said:
"Why she being interviewed again??"
@latasha_nicole312 said:
"I couldn't have a conversation with someone wearing sunglasses and we're inside! 😒😫🤣."
@donrichie__ said:
"Cant tell me Shannon dont swing the other way always gossiping with some females lol."
@energyandloveee said:
"First off her swag was fire with Kanye, she has 0 swag now lol."
Kanye West brags, claims his wife Bianca Censori
In a previous report, American rapper Kanye West reacted to the buzz he and his wife Bianca Censori ignited at the 2025 Grammy event.
Legit.ng earlier reported that the I Wonder hitmaker and his woman pulled up a strut on the Grammy red carpet after the woman casually showed off what looked like her naked body.
In an update, Kanye shared a picture and details of the gown Bianca wore to the event as he bragged about what they both created together.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng
Nkem Ikeke (Copy editor) Nkem Ikeke is currently a copy editor who also writes for the politics and current affairs desk on weekends. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (2010), and has over 10 years of work experience in the media industry (Reporter, News Agency of Nigeria). Email: n.ikeke@corp.legit.ng