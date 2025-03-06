Kanye West's ex, Amber Rose, has made some claims about him and how he likes his women to appear

The American model, who also has a child Sebastian with US Rapper Wiz Khalifa, was at Club Shay Shay was as chat with Shannon Sharpe

According to Amber, Kanye has certain expectations with his woman, a statement which has gone on to draw attention online

Social media users were relieved to hear Amber Rose's comment about her ex-boyfriend, Kanye West.

The American model was a guest at Club Shay Shay on Shannon Sharpe's show, where she spoke about her exes, Diddy, and others, but he mentioned her ex, Kanye West, got many at the edge of their seats.

Amber Rose says Kanye dresses Bianca intentionally. Credit: @gettyimages

Source: Instagram

Amber Rose and Kanye West dated from 2008 until their messy split took place in 2010, but that was enough time to know him. Amid concerns that Kanye West may have control issues, Amber Rose has shared claims that may put his fans at ease.

The host, Sharpe, asked:

"What is it about that that he wants the world to know, look at my woman,?"

Amber Rose replied:

"He wants other men to want to sleep with his woman. That’s what he’s into. He likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his woman. That’s what he’s into."

Amber Rose spills juicy details about her ex, Kanye West, on Shay Shay show. Credit: @amberrose

Source: Instagram

Amber Rose previously claimed that Kanye West would push her to dress seductively despite her “conservative” hesitations. Rose also claimed that Ye did the same with Kim Kardashian and now with his wife, Bianca Censori, who went completely nude to the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Watch the video here:

See another post here:

How fans reacted to Rose's comment on Kanye

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@shopping_is_a_hobby_ said:

"Yet you. Kim & wife allowed it because yall were attention seekers & enjoyed it."

@tiarriatiarria said:

"Kanye has AN EGO! THAT NEEDS TO BE FED! Don’t get mad at him for finding women who don’t mind….but imma continue to mind my business😊."

@anderslexie said:

"She literally took nude pictures on a staircase after they broke up? Was that still Kanye?"

@angellleyez96_ said:

"Why she being interviewed again??"

@latasha_nicole312 said:

"I couldn't have a conversation with someone wearing sunglasses and we're inside! 😒😫🤣."

@donrichie__ said:

"Cant tell me Shannon dont swing the other way always gossiping with some females lol."

@energyandloveee said:

"First off her swag was fire with Kanye, she has 0 swag now lol."

Kanye West brags, claims his wife Bianca Censori

In a previous report, American rapper Kanye West reacted to the buzz he and his wife Bianca Censori ignited at the 2025 Grammy event.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the I Wonder hitmaker and his woman pulled up a strut on the Grammy red carpet after the woman casually showed off what looked like her naked body.

In an update, Kanye shared a picture and details of the gown Bianca wore to the event as he bragged about what they both created together.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng