A Nigerian man has expressed his joy on social media after showing off the portable bungalow he built for his parents

In a video, the man recounted how he had always dreamt of building a house for his parents so they wouldn't have to rent anymore

The heartwarming clip captured his parents' emotional reaction after he completed the house project and took them there

A Nigerian man's heartfelt gesture towards his parents has captured the attention of many online.

He recently built a portable bungalow for them, fulfilling a lifelong dream of providing a stable home.

Nigerian man takes parents to bungalow he built for them Photo credit: @temmytaygp/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man builds house for parents

The man, who shared a video of the heartwarming moment on TikTok under the handle @temmytaypgp, recounted his journey to completing the building project.

He had always envisioned building a house for his parents, driven by a desire to alleviate their struggles with renting.

This desire was also echoed in his parents' daily prayers, which often expressed their longing to own a home.

Nigerian man leaves parents emotional after building house for them Photo credit: @temmytaygp/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video captured the emotional reaction of his parents as they beheld their new home at undisclosed location.

While sharing the video, the proud son expressed his gratitude to God, his elder brother, and his parents for their support and encouragement throughout the project.

In his words:

"GOD DID. This for my Parent. So speechless posting this video ngl because I never believe I could achieve this project this early. Started this year and boom God did it. This is just a dream come through for me cus all my life have been telling myself I must build a house for my parent no more renting of house for my parent.

"They've got this all to themselves and am happy. My parent always make these prayer every morning - ''A ni gba kokoro ku'' meaning ''We won't rent house till death'' in English, it always saddens my heart when I hear that particular prayer because I know it not easy for my parent to achieve that - else we the children do it.

"I am glad we the children finally did it. All thanks to God and my elder brother and most especially my parent that took time to get this done."

Reactions as man builds house for parents

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Thomas Ghostdog said:

"What’s the estimated amount you spent bro,. Make I start to know if my savings reach small 2m wey I take buy land body dey pepper me."

@korsefanu said:

"Things i like to see and wish to do it one day by the grace of God."

@Fenex reacted:

"God wey help you run am go help me too so I go fit run mine for my parent."

@fav krush said:

"God bless me to do more for my parents you know I love them so much even if my brothers don’t care about us but please make me a blessing to my family."

@David_Dc1505 said:

"God plz I can’t wait to use this sound with the caption I built this for my mom. Things I like to see and wish to do it one day."

@Blessed Assurance added:

"How I wan take tell my mom say I de try and I no forget dem na hard e Just hard for me."

@Adeshina88900 reacted:

"Omg well I so much love the smile on her face did the same for my parents 2 but family hatred doesn’t let my dad live long RIP DAD your love remains deeply forever in our heart ever since."

Watch the video here:

Man shows off magnificent bungalow

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.

In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng