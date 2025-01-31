A Nigerian man has expressed his joy and happiness that his daughter has become a university graduate

The man was seen in a video smiling with joy when he saw his daughter's photo in her NYSC uniform

The heartwarming video emerged online and attracted many congratulatory messages from social media users

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing how her father reacted after he saw her in her NYSC uniform.

The lady who is an NYSC member was seen in a photo which was framed and made available to her family who were glad to see her.

The lady framed one of her NYSC photos and showed it to her father. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_actual_bsm.

In the video which was shared by @the_actual_bsm, the man was smiling happily when he received his daughter's framed photo.

He happily unveiled the framed photo and showed it to people around. It was clear that he was proud of his daughter.

The lady said:

"Your father's first reaction to seeing a portrait of you in your NYSC uniform after POP."

She said she was her father's last child which explains his happiness when he saw her.

Her words:

"The salute. Last of my father’s children!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady returns home from NYSC

@Chommy said:

"That’s always their favorite Omoh I dey follow next batch abeg."

@CluzzyJenny said:

"It worth the smiles."

@Bigella said:

"Parent joy seeing their Children with this NYSC khaki ehnnnn no Joy can be compare to it oo. Wish my Dad was alive to see me on mine."

@Cynthia Jennifer said:

"Omo my dad said “immediately you collect your khaki snap with it and send to me."

@Prexzy said:

"I Dey my papa WhatsApp dp for 2years now."

@hrmqueenjenny2 said:

"Smiles. This is exactly what my dad has already wanted."

@Tommy-n said:

"Look for something good and give your father,, he is the only Man that can love you unconditionally after God."

@Francis Xavier said:

"Na igbo man no doubt."

@De Bliss Luxury Hair said:

"And that will be his favorite picture."

Lady shares list of companies that pay NYSC members

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian lady shared a post on X about corporate organisations that accept National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members.

She said the organisations accept corps members posted in Lagos and also pay them salary during their one year of service.

The companies listed include UAC, Deloitte and IKEDC and, a recruitment expert also told Legit.ng that there are other companies that pay NYSC members.

She said:

"If you're interested in exploring opportunities with this organization, consider the following application channels. Visit their career website to submit your application. Connect with current employees on Linkedin and express your interest. Alternatively, you can visit their office in person for a faster response. You are welcome."

