A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her husband reporting her to her parents for singing a song that didn't sit well with him

In the video, the lady was seen standing before her parents and husband after being summoned by her family

Social media users who came across the funny video on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian couple has been trending online after their video revealed their recent disagreement with each other.

The wife, who had been married for just two weeks, found herself in trouble after singing a song with lyrics that her husband deemed an insult to their union.

Man reports wife to her parents

In the video, which was posted on TikTok by the wife under the handle @caandy36, the lady was being reprimanded by her parents and husband.

The lyrics in question, which translated to "I'm not interested in relationships or love, I just want to make money," did not sit well with her husband.

He got upset with her for singing the song, feeling that it undermined their marriage and would also give a bad impression to the younger generation of ladies.

A funny video showed the lady standing before her parents and husband as they all tried to resolve the issue.

"Finishing this when family meeting don end. True true oga report me o," she captioned the video.

Reactions as man reports wife to her parents

TikTok users were quick to weigh in on the matter, with many finding the situation hilarious.

@Temmy said:

"Only God knows what you must have said cause your standing like you will do it again."

@Chioma stated:

"See as shee stand like say she go change, tomorrow she go put another song again."

@PERFECTION said:

"Na high court me and my siblings dey call dis kind meeting. If your matter reach here. Just pray hard."

@Mimi said:

"The stance says make una talk finish, I go still do wetin Dey my mind."

@CharityBerry said:

"E sure me say na u be center of discussion for the family meeting na because of u sef family gather."

@shyboss2017 wrote:

"For person wey the next meeting dey next door even with her standing posture them suppose know say she don calculate how she want take so time two of wetin she first do."

@buchi said:

"Me na everyday them day do meeting for my head even if I day ooh or I no day I understand you my sister."

@Mercy felix said:

"I’m always the problem in my family but I don’t have problem o. This family don’t know what is set boundaries."

@Mhiz Vivian reacted:

"And d worst part be say na u ur family go still blame. Na u der find trouble. Abeg if I marry make our quarrel no reach my family oo, we go settle our misunderstanding. Cuz my pple go support him oo."

@Abigail victor added:

"The way she’s standing like someone with no remorse for whatever she must have done."

