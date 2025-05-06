A Nigerian student has shared a hilarious video showing the reaction of her lecturer after some students arrived at his class late

In a video, the students remained outside the lecture hall while the funny man taunted them for staying at home 'doing nothing'

Nigerians who watched the video on the TikTok app applauded the lecturer for his subtle way of handling the situation

A funny video of a Nigerian lecturer and his defaulting students has left internet users rolling with laughter.

The clip showed the lecturer playfully scolding the students, who were lingering outside the lecture hall.

Nigerian lecturer reacts as students arrive late to his class. Photo credit: @symplyzara/TikTok.

Lecturer tackles students over lateness to class

The video was posted on TikTok by user @symplyzara, revealing exchange between the lecturer and the latecomers.

In the clip, the lecturer teased the students, saying they were at home doing nothing while the class was going on.

"You're at home doing nothing. I fear una," he said.

His gentle caution was admired by viewers who praised his ability to diffuse tension with humour.

Despite the students' lateness, the lecturer handled the situation with a lighthearted tone, earning praise from online viewers.

Many Nigerians who watched the video commended the lecturer for his subtle approach to addressing the students' lateness.

Rather than resorting to stern measures, he opted for a funny rebuke that left everyone in good spirits.

"POV: My coursemates were late for lectures and the course lecturer did this. They're sorry prof," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lecturer taunts latecomers

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Call me G∆MB€∆T said:

"He behaved like he has genz daughters at home."

@ꨄ~preshy said:

"After he said you’re in the house doing nothing, what did he say next."

@Ruth Kadiri Ezerika reacted:

"Please what is the name of your school?"

@Unique Esty commented:

"This man class would not be boring."

@Determination said:

"What is the name of this lecturer cuz he resemble mi own lecture."

@ŹÍŃŃŸ commented:

"He definitely has teenagers at home."

@OJ NICE said:

"Lecturer once said, I shame for una."

@softworkdmr said:

"Na early morning class abi wetin coz I de see dew."

@Diamond said:

"If na me ehhh I go dey pray make ground open make I enter ooo cause ehhh the shame."

@Food vendor in Anambra state said:

"My lecturer once asked the people that came late why they took so much time in preparing and still came out with cheap clothes."

@mirabel commented:

"My lecturer na to ask you which hotel una dey come from."

@❁☆𝗠𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗕𝗘𝗔 said:

"Those passing away by my comment please go to my page and start liking 2 of my videos naw awww at least follow me koraa."

@call mhi salvation said:

"Omo nah u be de first albino wey i done see, wey fine like these."

@Specialempress said:

"This is Prof Nwanne Ben. Very funny he was my project supervisor back then in DELSU."

@Royalty Lifestyle wrote:

"This man Eeh. Abeg oo no let me laff before my wife go think say i don forgive her."

@♏️omma said:

"Lecturer don pour spiit for their face."

@𝓶𝓪𝔂𝓸𝓪𝓭𝓮 added:

"Why your camera kon blurry."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng