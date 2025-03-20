A former student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) has revealed he regrets not relocating abroad years ago

According to the OAU alumnus, it was much easier to leave Nigeria years ago, adding that his decision will forever haunt

On why he did not leave the country years ago, the dancer opened up about his motivation and belief

Sanwo Abiola, an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), has declared on X (formerly Twitter) that he regrets not leaving Nigeria years ago when it was easier.

The Nigerian youth lamented that his decision would forever haunt him.

OAU alumnus regrets not relocating abroad. Photo Credit: @Kemisanwo

Source: Twitter

"Not leaving this country when it was a bit easier to leave will forever haunt me," he tweeted.

Why OAU alumnus remained in Nigeria

The young man's tweet blew up, sparking mixed feelings among Nigerians.

In the comment section, he replied to the lamentation of someone who said she was begged to move abroad but she declined, saying he would have jumped at the opportunity if in her shoes.

"You even had someone that was begging you? Ah. If I had just one close relative overseas or someone encouraging me,I would have moved."

On why he didn't leave Nigeria then, the graduate, who is a dancer, said he really believed in Nigeria.

"Me I had other plans. I really believed in Nigeria, never knew things will get this bad within a short time."

OAU graduate says he regrets not leaving Nigeria. Photo Credit: @Kemisanwo

Source: Twitter

Read his tweet below:

Man's lamentation makes people emotional

@odus_king said:

"My dad pressured me from 2012 to 2015 and he was ready to sponsor me. I kept playing him not knowing I was playing my life away 😂 My eyes didn't open until October 2023.

"It's harder but never too late."

@BukkyOA said:

"That time you thought was easy was still hard. I left in 2020 when the exchange rate to a pound was still around #400 still I thought it was a massive financial investment. Whatever time you choose will still come with both financial and non financial pressures. Once you have your mind set on it, you will begin to see how it is possible."

@CollinsAsein said:

"In 2019, I got my visa. A well known APC member in Edo State told me not to leave Nigeria that he will buy me a camera to follow him around and take pictures of him everywhere.

"A few months later, Obaseki and Oshiomhole had issues and split up even that same person ended up struggling for money."

@YiwuNigeria said:

"If get strength to walk under sun at the ministry of Education and pass interviews. apply for Chinese CSC Scholarship. It covers flight, tuition, accommodation & monthly allowance for Bachelor, Masters & PhD students.

"From there, you can japa after study to choice location."

@Mapo3028 said:

"You can believe in Nigeria from abroad, after moving 3yrs now I have opened 2 more gas stations, invested in massive properties and I will still keep expanding my business back home."

@Omoiyaoluko said:

"Comfort, wherever you’re right now, I’ve forgiven you from my heart, that breakfast you served me on my birthday in 2021, was what landed me in the UK, if not I would have been trapped in Agbado Nation, wailing, crying & believing that “e go better one day.”

@ifetemini said:

"🥹🥹🥹 My dad even begged and encouraged me to but I was in love and it looked like it was leading to marriage , where is the relationship today , I should have choosen myself 😓😭😭😭😭😭."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who took his wife to the UK had regretted his action.

Man regrets moving his family to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who spent N94.7 million to relocate his family to the UK had regretted his action.

The sad man noted that he won't advise anyone with a good income in Nigeria to move abroad if they are not highly skilled.

He blasted Nigerians in the UK, describing them as ghetto, saying that areas with Nigerian communities would have degenerated into something worse if it were not for law and order.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng