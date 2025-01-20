A man shared snippets of an old sermon preached by Idowu Iluyomade, the suspended pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God

Idowu Iluyomade, also known as Pastor ID, is trending online as it is being reported that he started his own church

The church called The Family Fellowship held a Sunday service in Lagos where many people were in attendance

Ex-RCCG pastor, Idowu Iluyomade has reportedly started his own ministry in Lagos.

The ministry, named The Family Fellowship, held a service on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Videos showing the church service are flying around on social media, with people sharing snippets of dance sessions during what appeared to be praise moment.

Meanwhile, a clip from an old video was posted on Facebook by Aina Olalade Emmanuel, who also said that pastor Idowu had started a church.

Aina said:

"Pastor Iluyomade start his own church. This is the clip of the first service."

Old sermon by Pastor Idowu Iluyomade resurfaces online

In the old sermon, Pastor Iluyomade spoke about the levels of glory.

He admonished his audience that God's plan for their lives was to take them from one level of glory to a higher level.

He said:

"You have not seen anything yet. The plan of God in your life is to take you from one level of glory to a higher level of glory. And you know that the glory of the star is different from the glory of the moon. The glory of the moon is different from the glory of the sun. The glory of the sun is different from the Shekinah glory. God will move you from glory to glory in Jesus mighty name. Eyes have not seen, ears have not heard, it has not even come to the heart of man what I plan to do in your life."

Watch the video below:

Why Idowu Iluyomade was suspended from RCCG

Pastor Idowu Iluyomade was the former head of the RCCG City of David parish which is considered one of the most prominent parishes of the mega church.

He was suspended following public criticism after he held a lavish birthday party for his wife, Siju shortly after the death of Herbert Wigwe, the late CEO of Access Bank.

Some people deemed the lavish party inappropriate, given that Wigwe was a prominent member of the church.

His suspension from the RCCG came with a three-month break and an investigation into his alleged conduct.

Reactions as Pastor Idowu Iluyomade starts his own church

@EbituPromise said:

"May his business continue to grow. I am sure investors will be looking for how they will respond now. Congratulations."

@Mrklassiq_ said:

"I guess since Redeem suspended him, God decided to call him personally."

