A young lady whose marriage recently hit the rocks has shared a video on TikTok sharing her marital experience

According to the lady, her marriage failed and she's back to the streets after having two children for her ex-husband

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to encourage her

A young mother's revelation about her marital woes has caught the attention of many on social media.

The lady, who recently shared a video on TikTok, spoke openly about her experiences following the breakdown of her marriage.

Lady returns to street after failed marriage

In the video posted by @eredapa_dapa, the young mother was seen dancing to a popular song by Naira Marley.

With two young children from her failed marriage, she had found herself back in the dating pool, an experience she acknowledged was both daunting and liberating.

"Coming back to the street after a failed marriage with two kids," she captioned the video.

The video sparked lots of comments from social media users, many of whom offered words of encouragement and support.

Reactions as Nigerian lady speaks on failed marriage

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Globettyhairempire said:

"I wish I can have the mind because am going through domestic violence but I don’t know what to do because of my 3 kids future."

@BlackAddiction said:

"You're on a Rough and very Slippery Slope. You may not see it now. You will later. Its isn't freedom. It's another level of pain!"

@user4065970112152 said:

"The truth is let's gossip about God small because he is reason why we are still alive."

@Sassy babe said:

"In my case no domestic violence, but I am tired of the marriage."

@Alicebrand said:

"I left after 6 months with bruises and miscarrage. God will fix me up again."

@Olayinka007 said:

"So far the man is not beating you and u have your work or business going well, just concentrate on your kids and hang in there."

@AJOKEADE of d MOST HIGH added:

"Some people can comment sha, it is well, assuming say na obituary dem post now, na still same person go blame her, sis ignore dem and stay happy."

Lady advises women not to leave husbands

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady advised her fellow women not to just leave their husbands at the slightest provocation.

According to the lady, even if a woman is asked to pack her bags and leave her husband's house, she shouldn't do so.

