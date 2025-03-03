A viral video showing a man at a road junction, surrounded by pigeons has sparked debate on social media

The man held peanuts in his hands, and the pigeons surrounded him, with some flying and staying on his hands

Many who saw the video shared their thoughts on the man’s calmness towards the birds, while some believed his actions had spiritual implications

A young man was filmed standing at a road junction with many pigeons surrounding him.

The man was feeding the birds with peanuts, and some flew around him and rested on his hands.

Many react as birds surround man at road junction. Photo: @uptpwn644

Source: TikTok

In the video by @uptown644 on TikTok, the man remained very calm as he stood without moving.

The pigeons surrounded his legs and some climbed on his body but he was unperturbed.

The man held some peanuts in his hands, which attracted some birds to perch there.

While some people in the comments assumed that the birds belonged to the man, he stated that they didn’t belong to him.

His words:

“They are not for me.”

He also revealed that his location was in Tesano, Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of man feeding pigeons

Many who saw the video shared their thoughts on the man’s calmness towards the birds, while some believed his actions had spiritual implications.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@yawblinks00 said:

"Powerful cleansing, this man will become very wealthy someday, mark it."

NATIONAL said:

"I think there's something behind this...ur way of money."

Prince Nana Brown Gaisie said:

"People in Europe do this and it's normal but only in Ghana dem dey say ebi juju or akwankyere."

jenniferloveblink said:

"This is great, every Monday morning this should be done, if you know you know."

@KHOFI KHESH_RASTA MESSIAH said:

"May we all be great and be blessed by the Holy spirit guide through all possible ways so we can also provide for the needy with good heart."

@PrecyPrech Chi said:

"I know a man that does this, n d day he feels ill, they came looking for him in his house."

@ChrisBrain100 said:

"I swear 70% people watching u o think say na spiritual things ooo , that’s how we have been brainwashed."

@Zir_Law said:

"People go say na ritual he dey use am do but they forget animals becomes more friendly with who feed them every time."

@Official Jasper Boateng said:

"Keep it up, they stopped coming to my new location because i dont have the space like i used to have for them. Secondly people in the compound hmm."

The man stood at the junction and pigeons surround him. Photo: @uptown644

Source: TikTok

In related stories, Legit.ng named 10 common birds and shared their spiritual meanings while a man cried out as a dove stayed near his newborn baby.

Man who feeds 80 dogs daily hails one

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man who feeds 80 dogs every morning appreciated one of the dogs who always brings him a gift.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), the man revealed some of the gifts he has received from the dog.

A professional dog breeder, who reacted to the story, noted that dogs have a special way of showing their appreciation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng