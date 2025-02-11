A first-class engineering graduate shared his powerful CV on social media, as he hunted for a job

The CV highlighted his cumulative grade point average (CGPA), work experience, and other information

Those who came across the post reacted to the man’s picture and the information on his resume

A first-class graduate from the University of Ilorin, Taiwo Busari, shared his CV online as he searched for a job.

The young man graduated with a CGPA of 4.77 in Chemical Engineering.

The man’s picture and CV were shared by X influencer, @Wizarab10, sparking reactions.

According to the influencer, the young man had submitted some applications for PhD in the United States and was awaiting responses.

He said he needed someone to help Taiwo get Scholarship in America or a job in the Energy industry where he can build his career.

The tweet read:

“Taiwo @BusariAkinjide is a First Class Graduate of Chemical Engineering from the University of Ilorin. He already submitted some applications for PhD in the US and is waiting for the responses.

“I need someone to assist him get Scholarship in America or a job in the Energy industry where he can build his career. Thank you.”

Reactions trail first class graduate’s degree

Those who came across the post reacted to the man’s picture and the information on his resume.

@BusyBreathing12 said:

This is the best pic!! So people know he really needs the job

@KaKaKi_a_vessel said:

So many bright minds in need of guidance. I can ake 2 more resumes , I am already working with 2 people pulled up by @Wizarab10. @__Timothe and @Osikomaiya13061. If he pulled up your resume, send me a DM, I will just take first two to reach out as the number of people is a lot."

@ogocyndy2 said:

"He doesn’t look like his result."

@DAMOZPIXIE1 said:

"One of the most intelligent people I met while preparing for JAMB. His result was well-deserved—I remember he scored 296 in JAMB then. Keep up the good work! Sir Dickson."

@teabisz said:

"Hsy Namesake, Congratulations to you, Taiwo. You have been considered for a role in our company. I pray that you'll receive this message this month."

@Julyyabdi

"If you are interested in studying in Russia for your bachelors, masters and PhD degree. Send a dm."

