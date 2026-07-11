Nigerian Army troops received a rousing welcome from residents after successfully rescuing abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State

A nighttime video capturing the soldiers' convoy moving through a busy area drew excitement and emotional reactions

Nigerians flooded the comments with praise and gratitude, with many celebrating the troops for risking their lives to bring the victims home safely

Nigerian Army troops were met with jubilation and an outpouring of emotion after successfully rescuing a group of abducted pupils and teachers in Oyo State.

A video of the moment spread rapidly across social media, drawing excitement and heartfelt reactions.

Nigerian army praised as they rescue abducted Oyo victims. Photo credit: @lindaikejisblog/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians rejoice over rescue of kidnap victims

The nighttime footage, shared on Instagram by @lindaikejisblog showed a busy scene where several vehicles, including a white minibus, a pickup truck, and other cars, moved through what appeared to be a commercial or transit area.

Groups of people were seen along the roadside as the soldiers' convoy passed through, capturing the celebratory atmosphere that greeted the troops following the rescue operation.

The abducted individuals, who included school pupils and their teachers, were transported on a bus that formed part of the convoy seen in the footage.

The sight of the vehicle moving through the street, flanked by security personnel, clearly moved many viewers who watched the clip online.

Nigerians react to army's rescue mission

The video drew lots of heartfelt responses from Nigerians who expressed relief, pride, and gratitude for the soldiers involved in the operation.

Becky001fitness said:

"They tried."

Blessingmax77 said:

"Thank you lord."

Pauline_dada said:

"God be praised."

Tildaz_restaurant said:

"God!!!! I’m so emotional right now."

Iam_makanaki_richie_wire wrote:

"God bless our uniforms men they are trying in one way or the other."

Dear_dapson said:

"Imagine going to war for your country. A thing of pride. God bless the Nigerian Army."

See the post below:

Man speaks about rescued kidnapped victims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man took to X to express his joy after children and teachers kidnapped by bandits in Oyo State were rescued.

The man said the rescued children had experienced hardship that most people could never imagine, urging that such an ordeal should never happen to any Nigerian again.

Source: Legit.ng