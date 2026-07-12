Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne has completed a move to Inter Milan

The Nigerian international joins the Italian club after leaving Everton

Payne says she is entering a new phase of her career with fresh ambitions

Super Falcons midfielder Toni Payne has completed a free transfer to Italian Serie A Femminile side Inter Milan after the expiration of her contract with Women's Super League club Everton.

The Italian club confirmed the signing, announcing that the Nigerian international has penned a two-year contract that will keep her at Inter until June 2028.

Toni Payne during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Everton and London City Lionesses. Photo by Jess Hornby

Source: Getty Images

According to Soccerdonna, Payne arrives in Milan after two seasons in England, where she made 50 appearances for Everton following her move from Spanish side Sevilla in 2024.

Payne excited to begin new chapter

In a statement relayed by the club's website, the 31-year-old expressed her delight after completing the transfer, describing the move as an important step in her career.

"I'm really excited to be signing for Inter. There's so much history at the club, and I'm really happy to be a part of it."

The midfielder added that she believes the timing is right for a fresh challenge.

"It means so much to me. I'm in a different phase of my career. I'm really excited to be joining such a competitive league and a competitive team that are striving for great things."

Born in Birmingham, Alabama, to Nigerian parents, Payne began her European career with Ajax before spending six successful seasons at Sevilla, where she made more than 180 appearances and scored 30 goals.

Super Falcons star targets success in Italy

Although Payne represented the United States at youth level, she switched her international allegiance to Nigeria in 2021 and has become a regular member of the Super Falcons squad.

The versatile midfielder has represented Nigeria at the FIFA Women's World Cup and Olympic Games, and was recently included in Justine Madugu's squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking about what she hopes to contribute at Inter, Payne said:

"The league is very competitive. I think I have a couple of qualities that I can demonstrate here, so I'm excited to do that in the upcoming seasons," she said.

"I think I have a lot of speed, I like to dribble a lot and put in good crosses. I really hope those qualities can help Inter a lot, and I'm eager to get started."

Why Plumptre missed WAFCON

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre withdrew from Nigeria's squad for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after admitting she was not physically ready to return to competitive football.

The centre-back explained that her body had not fully recovered from injury and appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the team throughout the tournament despite her absence.

Source: Legit.ng