A Nigerian lady who sells second-hand clothes has shared a video showing the strange cloth she found inside her bale

According to her, she has been seeing the same object in different bales and wondered what kind of cloth it was

Many people took to the comment section to give their opinion about what the cloth may signify, while some wanted to buy it

A Nigerian woman has shared her worries online after finding a strange cloth inside the goods she bought for sale.

The young businesswoman, who trades in second-hand clothing, discovered the strange cloth with an 'X' sign and cowries inside her bale of clothes.

Okrika seller finds strange red cloth with cowries in bale. Photo credit @zeemrahfernandez

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman displays strange red cloth

The okrika seller, @Zeemrahfernandez, posted a video on TikTok showcasing the red cloth she found in her bale.

She wondered why the clothes had such cowries with strange signs.

The thrift vendor said:

“We’re opening this bale again, and we saw cowries on this red cloth with this kind of sign.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as thrift seller displays strange cloth

TikTok users offered diverse explanations, with some stating that it was just a costume.

@iyasere 1 said:

"Wear it don't sell it is a blessing."

@Çlårå’s scents said:

"This is simply a costume dress."

@Nkemlove said:

"Please sell it for me any amount I will pay

@parliamentcw said:

"Na Mama Abeni Agbon get am ooo, she’s been looking for it."

@Damsel said:

"Jesus this one na ritual dress oooo."

@meenas403 said:

"Make the person begin wear it😂😂😂 work done start like these so.. the calling came to u on a silver platter."

@Locs_byblessing said:

"Herbalist go buy am from you no worry."

Thrift vendor sees foreign currencies in bale

In a related story, a Nigerian lady generated a buzz online after she displayed the money she found in her bale of bags.

In a trending video, she showed how she searched one of the bags and removed the coins and currencies inside.

While some people argued that the money held little value when converted, others shared their experiences with similar cases.

Source: Legit.ng