A Nigerian lady has cried out online after her landlord unexpectedly gave her one month to move out from her shop

The thrift vendor lamented that the landlord waited for her to renovate the shop and create strong visibility before making the move

According to her, she also found out that he asked her to leave because his child developed an interest in doing her kind of business

A thrift vendor could not hide her emotions as she shared the heartbreaking predicament her landlord caused her.

She tearfully revealed that her landlord surprisingly gave her one month to move out from her shop.

Okrika seller in tears after renovating shop Photo credit: @thriftbyjoke1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears after renovating her shop

The lady identified as @thriftbyjoke1 on TikTok disclosed that her landlord asked her to move out because his child developed an interest in the same business she was doing.

She lamented that she had spent half a million in renovating the store and making it habitable.

According to the lady, she had also created a strong visibility for her business and was already making sales.

She wrote:

“After using more than half a million to renovate your store and create strong visibility for your store landlord give you just 1 month to park out. This wicked man give me quick notice to move out of his shop tell me he has a child that has interest in same business am doing.”

Reactions as thrift vendor gets quit notice

Social media users advised the lady in the comments section to get herself a solicitor.

ОМОН 1 said:

“Did you ever tell him you renovating the shop? If yes take him to court.”

@azizat tawa said:

“Believe in your God. It will be a stepping stone to your grace.”

Yamyszn said:

“If your money never expire no gree.”

ETO OIORUN (arrangement of GOD) said:

“Everything happens for a reason doing it's thy lord.”

Dhara Simi Ibrahim said:

“My dear no gree for anybody.”

Saheed Bayonle | Actor said:

“Its becavae you need to move. Allah truly have a better plan. Open your heart to the process. sorry you have to go through all this. Pele.”

@nuzzyluv reacted:

“Get a good solicitor let them pay for every kobo of renovation and leave in peace.”

Kiki_baby said:

“Get a good solicitor and let them pay you every kobo you spent on the renovation.”

@olayemi46 said:

“It happened to me too, I cool dawn remove everything remain the painting.”

Businesswoman in tears over hardship

Source: Legit.ng