The US government published the requirements for its Visa Waiver Program, which allows citizens of eligible countries to visit without a visa for up to 90 days

The US government shared what travellers must obtain before boarding any US-bound air or sea carrier to be part of the VWP

In this article, Legit.ng explained the full requirements for its visa waiver program, allowing eligivle persons enter the country visa-free

The United States government has published the full requirements for its Visa Waiver Program, outlining what eligible travellers must have in place before boarding a flight or ship bound for the country.

The programme allows citizens and nationals of participating countries to enter the United States for tourism or business purposes for up to 90 days without needing to apply for a visa in advance.

US publishes requirements for citizens of eligible countries for visa-free entry. Photo: Getty Images/Win McNamee

Source: UGC

Travellers who would rather have a visa stamped in their passport retain the option of applying for a standard visitor B visa.

Approval Requirements for US Visa Waiver Program: ESTA

Only citizens or nationals of countries officially designated under the programme qualify to use it. The US Department of State maintains a list of these participating countries, and eligibility is tied strictly to citizenship or nationality rather than place of residence.

Beyond nationality, every traveller must secure approval through the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, commonly known as ESTA, before they board any US-bound carrier.

ESTA is a web-based system managed by US Customs and Border Protection that assesses whether a person meets the conditions to travel under the programme.

The authorisation must be in place before departure, and approval does not guarantee entry into the country. Border officials at the port of entry retain full authority to permit or deny admission regardless of ESTA status.

Passport, Document Requirements for Visa Waiver Program

The passport requirements under the programme are specific. Each traveller must hold a passport that remains valid for at least six months beyond the date they plan to leave the United States, unless a country-specific agreement provides an exemption.

Critically, a standard passport is not sufficient. Travellers must carry an e-passport, which is an enhanced document containing an embedded electronic chip. The chip stores biometric information that can be scanned and matched against the passport holder's identity.

These documents must comply with standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation. An e-passport can be identified by a small rectangular chip symbol printed on its cover.

For families travelling together, every member of the group, including infants and young children, must have their own individual passport. Group or family passports are not accepted under the programme.

The VWP framework allows eligible nationals to travel for business or tourism for stays lasting up to 90 days.

US military publishes salaries for officials

In a related story on Legit.ng, the monthly salary of military personnel in the United States of America has been disclosed to the general public.

Information made available on the U.S military website shows the monthly salary of its personnel by rank and years of service.

Source: Legit.ng