A woman who deals in thrift wear, locally known as okrika, was overjoyed after finding foreign currency in her bale of clothes

The businesswoman showed the foreign currency note she found while unpacking her thrift clothes

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the woman’s discovery as the video went viral

A woman who sells secondhand clothes, popularly known as thrift wear or okrika, shared what she found in her wares.

The woman, Christabell Wambiu, who deals in leather clothes unpacked her bale of clothes and found something that made her happy.

She flaunted the foreign currency she saw inside her bale of clothes. Photo: @wambiuchristabell

In a video by @wambuichristabell on TikTok, the woman showed the foreign currency she found in her bale of clothes.

She showed herself unboxing her bale of clothes at the beginning of the video.

Okrika seller finds foreign currency in clothes bale

Christabell showed off the 500 euros note she found inside one of her bales.

She checked its equivalent in her local currency and displayed the amount in the video.

Okrika seller finds 500€ inside bale. Photo: @wambiuchristabell

The video went viral on TikTok and had over 1.3 million views as of the time of this report.

Christabell captioned the video:

“pov you gave thrifting a chance.”

Reactions as okrika vendor find foreign currency

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the woman’s discovery as the video went viral.

@charleeno said:

"Ok but isnt a 500€ purple? Thats not real?"

@Maxl said:

"What are all the people talking about? Of course 500€ in paper exist. This isn’t the newest version of it but it still is real."

@taltosh drink and more said:

"I’m from Italy and this 500 € note exist… is the old one."

@Clothing CTRL said:(12pm-6pm)

"It reminds me of the day I got $1100 back in 2022 in some military cargo pant!"

@Lilwan76 said:

"@sharonmarshall. this was me 2006 inside a mutumba 300 dollars jacket I had bought. sema raha ...still another time Ksh.1500 kwa mutumba trousers."

Mitchell Amanda said:

"I remember back in 2018 kuna mathe gikomba got usd equivalent to around ksh 1.8m kwa boot. let me tell you maina she gave us the rest of the shoes for free as she was running to the bank."

Janet said:

"You are lucky."

kalispera said:

"500 euro bill stopped producing years ago, ppl on my age and more (30 yo) we have seen plenty. If you have one you still can use it, but soon as you give it ti any company will go for destroy at bank."

In related stories, an okrika seller cried after her landlord gave her quit notice while another lamented after buying bales of clothes from an online vendor.

Okrika seller finds strange clothes in bale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian okrika seller shared a video showing the strange cloth she found inside her bale.

According to her, she has been seeing the same object in different bales and wondered what kind of cloth it was.

Many people took to the comment section to give their opinion about what the cloth may signify, while some wanted to buy it.

