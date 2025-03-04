A Nigerian lady who was exposed after giving a fake testimony about acquiring a house at Ebuka Obi’s church has broken silence

She shared why she gave such a testimony and confirmed that she didn’t own the luxurious house

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s fresh revelation concerning the fake testimony

A Nigerian lady named Loveth has finally spoken on why she gave a fake testimony at Prophet Ebuka Obi’s church.

The lady had testified that she was the owner of the luxurious 5-bedroom apartment at Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, headed by Prophet Ebuka Obi.

She spoke in an interview with the company in charge of the property she claimed to be hers.

Fake N500m house testimony

Social media recently went agog when a lady who testified about owning a N500m house was spotted selling drinks at Enugu.

The people who spotted her confronted her about her testimony in a viral video.

After the discovery, the video of the actual testimony also trended, where the lady showed the house she allegedly bought for N500m during the testimony time at Prophet Ebuka Obi's church.

The videos made many question the lady and the ministry, which made Prophet Ebuka Obi deny knowing the lady.

Lady confirms she isn’t house owner

In a video by @roboconsults on Instagram, the lady said she testified because she was in the process of buying the house.

She said:

“I did not build it. We are processing to buy the house. I’ve checked it and the agent said we should go and meet the landlord. It’s not mine yet. I did not own any house.”

When asked to state the address of the house, the lady could not provide the answer.

In the video, the company in charge of the property situated in WTC, Enugu, cleared the air about the building.

Representatives from the company said the house was worth N300m and was still for sale to the general public.

They confirmed that the lady has been arrested and the investigation has commenced.

The video was captioned:

“DISCLAIMER! Watch the video to find out the real truth concerning the trending video of the lady who gave a false testimony at Zion ministry , claiming that she had received a miraculous mansion through the prophecy of Brother Ebuka Obi of the Zion ministry. This claim is entirely false, fraudulent and misleading. The lady in question is currently in the police net and we are trusting that the whole truth will be unraveled. Watch the video to find out the real truth.”

Reactions as lady behind fake testimony speaks

@chababy81 said:

"See how fake some people can be."

@OdogwuGNR said:

"Law enforcement should focus on the real issues in this case, including the reasons behind her lies and the people supporting those lies."

