A Nigerian youth has taken to social media to excitedly celebrate acquiring his first car in London

The overjoyed man took a swipe at people who mocked him because of the kind of job he does abroad

Many social media users joined the latest car owner in town in celebrating his new whip acquisition

A Nigerian man in the diaspora, @fidelisnices, has celebrated acquiring his first car in London.

In a video posted on TikTok, the man stepped out of the car as he flaunted it for his followers to see.

A Nigerian man has bought his first car abroad. Photo Credit: @fidelisnices

Source: TikTok

Speaking Pidgin English, the man took a swipe at all those who laughed at him for doing a labourer job abroad, saying his hustle has paid off.

He tagged popular content creator Geh Geh while celebrating his new whip. He wrote:

"@GehGeh see my first car now after them don laugh me congratulations to me."

Many people celebrated along with the man.

Watch his video below:

People celebrate with new car owner

Phemogbish said:

"No need for all this guy."

Profitabamba🦋 said:

"Nor let your key enter my eye oh."

Michael said:

"Boss you try a lot God bless you."

owolabi said:

"Yes boss I believe you my brother."

Jpower 💪 said:

"Congratulations 🎉 God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬🙏❤️Stay Positive."

maryjoy said:

"Congratulations to you sir God bless u much appreciated."

PRESIDO said:

"Congratulations my brother."

Vivian4lyf said:

"Congratulations to you."

Anny044 said:

"Congratulations but u pay finish 😂😂,no be installment."

IJOBA_ said:

"U try my brother.. E no easy."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who relocated to Canada had used his first month salary to buy a Honda Civic car.

Ex-taxi driver buys car in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former taxi driver in Nigeria had bought a car in less than 10 days after relocating to Canada.

The man said he visited a bank there to open an account and was called in by the manager after he saw his employment letter. He narrated how the manager asked if he had a car and wrote him a $5k (over N3.9 million) draft for an unsecured loan, which helped him acquire the car. He wrote:

"Arrived in Canada on a Friday...started work on the following Monday...Went to bank to open account. Bank saw my employment letter. Manager called me in, asked if I have a car, I said no...Oga said winter is coming, wrote $5k draft for an unsecured loan for me."

Source: Legit.ng