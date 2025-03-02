Nigerian Man Buys First Car Abroad after People Laughed at Him because of His Job: "See Result"
- A Nigerian youth has taken to social media to excitedly celebrate acquiring his first car in London
- The overjoyed man took a swipe at people who mocked him because of the kind of job he does abroad
- Many social media users joined the latest car owner in town in celebrating his new whip acquisition
A Nigerian man in the diaspora, @fidelisnices, has celebrated acquiring his first car in London.
In a video posted on TikTok, the man stepped out of the car as he flaunted it for his followers to see.
Speaking Pidgin English, the man took a swipe at all those who laughed at him for doing a labourer job abroad, saying his hustle has paid off.
He tagged popular content creator Geh Geh while celebrating his new whip. He wrote:
"@GehGeh see my first car now after them don laugh me congratulations to me."
Many people celebrated along with the man.
Watch his video below:
People celebrate with new car owner
Phemogbish said:
"No need for all this guy."
Profitabamba🦋 said:
"Nor let your key enter my eye oh."
Michael said:
"Boss you try a lot God bless you."
owolabi said:
"Yes boss I believe you my brother."
Jpower 💪 said:
"Congratulations 🎉 God bless Nigeria 🇳🇬🙏❤️Stay Positive."
maryjoy said:
"Congratulations to you sir God bless u much appreciated."
PRESIDO said:
"Congratulations my brother."
Vivian4lyf said:
"Congratulations to you."
Anny044 said:
"Congratulations but u pay finish 😂😂,no be installment."
IJOBA_ said:
"U try my brother.. E no easy."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who relocated to Canada had used his first month salary to buy a Honda Civic car.
Ex-taxi driver buys car in Canada
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former taxi driver in Nigeria had bought a car in less than 10 days after relocating to Canada.
The man said he visited a bank there to open an account and was called in by the manager after he saw his employment letter. He narrated how the manager asked if he had a car and wrote him a $5k (over N3.9 million) draft for an unsecured loan, which helped him acquire the car. He wrote:
"Arrived in Canada on a Friday...started work on the following Monday...Went to bank to open account. Bank saw my employment letter. Manager called me in, asked if I have a car, I said no...Oga said winter is coming, wrote $5k draft for an unsecured loan for me."
