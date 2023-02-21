A woman created a scene in a bank premises owing to the approach she employed in beating the crowd

In a trending video, the desperate Nigerian woman climbed the gate as she attempted to enter the bank

Her surprising action inspired some other people in the crowd who also followed suit in doing a 'spider man'

A video of a Nigerian woman climbing a gate to access her bank has gone viral on social media.

Nollywood actor Somadina shared the clip via his verified Instagram handle, lamenting that it is a funny sight but is a reflection of the country's reality.

Somadina captioned the video:

"See what this woman has to go through just to get into the bank & get money to feed her family ,her own money she put in the bank ..this is funny but it’s our reality and it’s really sad to see."

As the woman successfully pulled the climbing off, some other customers employed the same strategy and climbed the gate.

The video has sent netizens into a frenzy.

Social media reactions

@whyte_doll_xx said:

"Omo aaaah nawa ooo strong woman."

@assortedofficial said:

"We didn't see dis coming but we're witnessing it and will conquer . There was a country though."

@chinenye.pat said:

"After paying 3k for 10k. It’s when you are calculating that you have spent 6k for 20k that it will begin to hurt!!."

@giftgazzy said:

"Nah waoh for this can matter just wondering what market woman without bank is going through because of no cash and bank issues."

@nonny_dile said:

"God abeg restore back naija I know God will definitely use Peter obi to make Nigerian well . Vote for Labour Party , Vote Peter Obi ."

@officialskyz said:

"Let me collect the 5k first…. Later I will look for my slippers that flew off."

@m.m.a_j said:

"See as my BP high thinking the first woman will fall on top of people's head."

Man storms bank with gas cooker, pot and bed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had stormed a bank carrying his bed, gas cooker and a pot.

In a TikTok video, the unhappy man loudly lamented that he was tired of visiting the bank everyday with no success. According to him, he wanted nothing more than to get assess to the money in his account but is always disappointed.

Joining others in the seated queue, he ordered that the bank be opened, saying they must give him his money. Customers showed him support as they helped him seat down.

Source: Legit.ng