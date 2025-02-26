A lady who recently moved to Lagos State has displayed the emotional email her doting father sent her

The lady's dad, an engineer, was not in support of his daughter's relocation to Lagos and begged her to reconsider it

The content of the email and her father's academic and career qualifications caught people's attention

A model, @chilowe_, who relocated to Lagos has made public the email she received from her father urging her to change her mind.

While feeling for her father, the lady stood by her decision and explained that she is an adult that "needs to make moves".

In her words:

"I love the bond I have with my dad but I am no more Daddy’s little princess, I am an adult that needs to make moves if not the moves will make me 🙂‍↕️…. Sorry papa…"

Content of email

In the email, her dad, an engineer, referred to a phone conversation they had previously had on the matter.

He appealed to her to give it a thought and revert. A part of the email titled "RELOCATE TO PORT HARCOURT" read:

"...Our cell phone conversation on the subject matter awhile still reechoes in my heart and I feel it's worthy to remind you of it please. Time is never friendly and no one can remind you except the one that has you in his heart like your dad..."

Reactions trail her dad's mail

Ida Hart said:

"U Dey see titles ?? See achievement ??? That COREN alone sef no be come chop 😫 ….. Daddy just motivate me more … Ajeh my certifications go long like this inshallah."

Omonigho🌸🎀 said:

"My dad left the group chat , blocked the admin, deleted WhatsApp and arrested the whole meta team 😭😂😂 Una wey get caring papa no know Wetin God do for una. Jealousy wan finish me."

Ms.bubu🫀💗♾️🥹 said:

"Even me🥹my dad sent me a message saying it’s risky lol but I gats to move on."

Shalom said:

"I could only wish, they are just a lot of things that money cannot buy."

BIG MAMA🥹🍃💕 said:

"Me soon abeg I am tired abeg I need to leave."

Oreoluwanimi❤️ said:

"My dad cried the first time I relocated to Lagos 😭😭I’m not even lying 😂😂. He’s dead now , I miss him dooo much."

Mayaki Anthonia said:

"Omdssssss my dad would thisss when I move it Lagos our dads are twinsssss."

FreddyOfNaija said:

"Bruh your dad is an achiever, all those certifications."

