In what came as a surprise to many, a Nigerian lady climbed a locked gate in a bid to chat with her friend

Her friend, who was in the compound, watched as her daring pal ignored the electric fence and sharp points on the gate to achieve her objective

Many Nigerians marvelled that the gist must really be worth it for the lady to take such a risk, while others found it hilarious

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her pal scaling her compound's gate to gist with her.

Without any fear, the lady climbed the gate as she overcame its sharp pointed ends and the electric fence.

She scaled a locked gate to gist her friend. Photo Credit: @stainlessgoody

Source: TikTok

In the video, her friend stood inside the compound with a ladder firmly placed against the gate for the lady's safe landing.

@stainlessgoody's clip went viral and got many people talking. She shed more light on the incident in the comment section:

"The gate lock with chain and padlock and u should know what that red road signifies.

"No be small para that day dem carry police con padlock our gate."

People commented on the lady's daring gate climb

Odek3_ said:

"@Miss Ar-yeng I always forget to video our gisting moments like by now i would have posted you on this sound."

Ada said:

"Na the nepa wire I dey look sha."

Everything_Dora said:

"This gist go too hot careful for ur kpekus o."

simdi said:

''No matter what daily reports must hold.''

tosanwumioritsetimeyin said:

"Dis gist na original becos as e Dey hot na the gist Dey sweet."

Swt Vicky said:

"Na cause of u dem jus add this sound join TikTok nothing una wan tell me."

Author-Miran22 said:

"It’s very dangerous please don’t do it again."

Iαмƒємιιтєlє said:

"Shey be careful with your property ooo."

Woman enters bank by scaling gate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had scaled a gate to enter a bank.

Nollywood actor Somadina shared the clip via his verified Instagram handle, lamenting that it was a funny sight but a reflection of the country's reality.

As the woman successfully got into the bank by climbing the gate, some other customers employed the same strategy to enter the bank. The video sent netizens into a frenzy.

Source: Legit.ng