A Nigerian dad could not believe his eyes after spotting his little son sleep-talking for seconds at night

The little boy kept repeating a statement despite being asleep, and this bothered his confused father

His dad posted a video of the lad talking in his sleep, saying he no longer understands anything going on at home

A Nigerian dad has taken to social media to show people how his little son was sleep-talking at night.

The man made a video of the kid uttering a sentence repeatedly while still asleep.

A Nigerian dad found his son sleep-talking at night. Photo Credit: @orji4daad

What kid said in his sleep

In the video posted on TikTok, the boy repeatedly kept saying:

"God is coming soon."

Stunned, the boy's dad asked netizens what sort of dream his son had, adding that he is lost about what happens in his house.

"What sort of dream is this? I no longer understand anything happening in this house oh," he wrote.

A Nigerian dad was in disbelief after finding his little son sleep-talking at night. Photo Credit: @orji4daad

The man opened the window and checked the time via a phone to show netizens the incident happened at night.

People attached meanings to the kid's sleep-talking.

Watch the video below:

Little boy's sleep talk stirs reactions

Mr truth said:

"Make e come naw, God is coming soon, come e no come make hear world since were dey born na I don dey hear am."

onyilove516 said:

"You have a prophet in your house please take them to children Bible study."

Benedicta Odion said:

"This is a message to everyone let be careful and be ready to wait for God in Holiness and purity."

user 05051280065 said:

"That boy is a content creator himself I believe in God but not his dream."

Anointed peacefully said:

"I also had the same dream 26 midnight and I woke up so scared, and the worst part is that while others were being raptured I wasn't among and i was just crying and shouting lord have mercy until I work."

magdalenerapheal said:

"It's a sign GOD will use your son.Pls always ask him the dream he had whenever he wakes up and ensure he goes to church."

Sandy_De_BossLady said:

"What a child heard or sees in the day will reoccurred in his dream. He definitely heard someone preaching God is coming soon before bed and he is repeating in dream."

Ivyinyang said:

"God please help me....I don't want to be left behind....my major sin is forn.ication... please settle me with a husband."

