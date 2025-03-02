A Nigerian man has taken a drastic action to put off a Lagos admirer of his wife, who refused to give up

According to his wife, the man refused to take no for an answer after stopping her on the way and asking her out

The woman's husband's action has sent social media users into a frenzy, with many people commending him

A Nigerian lady, identified as @ruo_signature on TikTok, has shown what her husband did after a Lagos man kept asking her out.

She said a random man stopped her on the way and asked her out.

She wondered why Lagos men don't take no for an answer, adding that the admirer kept persisting despite turning him down.

"I will never understand Lagos men and reusing to take no.. the man legit refused to accept no," she wrote.

In reaction, the lady's husband bought her a bigger ring.

She shared a video flaunting the new ring and how it looks on her finger.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail woman's husband's action

DAMSEY Tailoring Accessories said:

"This is my current predicament. na size 11 female set I dey find like this. the size 10 no gree enter hand again."

Muniiraa ||RN⚕️ said:

"He secured the bag abeg 😂😂 make e dey obvious that you’re taken and married."

GROW WITH ZILLAH said:

"Exactly how my weeding ring looks who go wear am… I can’t even raise my hand everyone knows am a married woman."

Blossom said:

"A man was talking to me in a bus, told him I'm married even showed him my black ring, he was still asking me,if I'm sure."

MRS KINGSLEY said:

"I thought am the only one on this like two men stopped me yesterday as if they are blind to see a ring on my finger."

Successful pearl❤️💕❤️ said:

"The ring no b just for him eyesight only na to use am press knock ✊ for e head for factory reset."

Lorna Akuma 069 said:

"People think it's only so that the approaching men to see well. But it's also for conking their heads. Your husband is a wise man."

Inumidun said:

"In case the man has a bad eyesight, make the ring big for e eye😂. Kudos to your husband."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian prophetess, who is married, had reacted after a man wooed her on Facebook.

Man woos married woman in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had wooed a married woman after their church service.

The married woman who was wooed said the fearless man approached her in the presence of her husband and confessed his feelings for her.

She said the man confessed to falling in love with her immediately he saw her during the service. Mixed reactions trailed the married woman's experience.

