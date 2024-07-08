A Nigerian man has thanked God for his son's safety after seeing the boy struggling to open a door at 2am

According to the father, he woke up in the middle of the night but didn't find his little son sleeping on the bed as expected

After a short search for the boy, he found him shaking the door's handle in a desperate attempt to leave the house

A Nigerian father's swift response averted a potential tragedy that would have happened in the middle of the night.

The father shared a video via his TikTok account which atrracted lots of comments from concerned netizens.

Little boy tries to open door at 2am Photo credit: @excesscomedy/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dad searches for son at 2am

According to the man identified as @excesscomedy, he woke up at 2am and discovered his little son missing from his bed.

He quickly launched a search and found the little boy struggling to open the door, apparently attempting to venture out into the night.

The father's timely intervention prevented a dangerous situation from unfolding and he expressed gratitude to God for granting him the vigilance to act quickly and save his child from harm.

When asked why he wanted to leave the house, the little boy boldly told his father that he wanted to see the moonlight.

In his words:

"I woke up by 2 am and couldn't find my son on the bed. Where is my son? Everybody dey sleep. See door is open. By this time? All I can say is thank you Lord. Imagine if we were deeply asleep."

Reactions as dad shares video of little son

The TikTok video sparked lots of comments from netizens.

@She’s _Priscy said:

"Na my brother pikin be this oo. She leave go parlor window open curtain dea look outside. Her mama say sometimes for midnight she dea like go outside, she needs deliverance guyyys help."

@preshy said:

"He said see the moonlight see wetin PJmask has done to some children he wants to save the day."

@SHARLLYGOLD wrote:

"Don’t take off the key cause someone can also access the door from the front so leave the key behind the door and get additional lock at the top."

@Jmjay said:

"This is so so dangerous, can u believe my sister's 3yr old son open door nd fell downstairs nd broke his head in Germany."

@Wofa Nie added:

"He said he wants to see the moon light. That boy is special. Make time and observe the moon light with him. It might be a source of energy for him."

Source: Legit.ng