A Nigerian mum has shared a video online after seeing her little son and his father in the same sleeping position

The woman funnily remarked that the kid took everything from his father despite coming from her womb.

A short clip of the father and his son in the same sleeping position has left internet users in stitches

A woman, @reedahxxx, was surprised to find her little son sleeping in the same position as his father.

She videoed them and posted the clip on TikTok, saying the kid took everything from his father.

"Make una see ooo, this child just took everything from his dad," she captioned the clip.

In the clip, the woman showed her little boy sleeping with his hands locked together and resting on his stomach.

She panned the camera to her sleeping shirtless husband, whose hands were also in the same position.

The clip amused people.

Watch her video below:

The sleeping position video amused people

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum had cried out over her baby's strange sleeping position.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a father and a son were filmed sleeping in the same position.

The father, who was deeply asleep close to the little boy, was unaware that they were being recorded. The father and son wore similar clothes while asleep and shared a striking resemblance. The video melted the hearts of many viewers, who praised the sweet bond between the father and son.

