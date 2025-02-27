A Nigerian woman shared her testimony after she joined Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge

She showed a throwback video of when she danced with her fake baby bump, till when she welcomed her beautiful baby girl

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the woman’s testimony, as many wished the same for themselves

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey.

Woman shares how she welcomed abby after Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah challenge. Photo: @raisingjobella, Facebook/Nathaniel Bassey

Source: TikTok

In a program segment tagged “dress like your miracle”, participants are told to dress or act in a way that signifies their prayer points.

In a video by @raisingjobella on TikTok, the lady shared how she wore her fake baby bump in the morning, afternoon, and night during the 2023 Hallelujah Challenge period.

Lady welcomes baby after Hallelujah Challenge

The lady narrated how she prepared for the Hallelujah Challenge and how smoothly her pregnancy went.

Baby born after Hallelujah challenge. Photo: @raisingjobella

Source: TikTok

She then showed the face of her beautiful baby, whom she welcomed after she got pregnant as a result of the program.

The lady said:

“2023 Feb Hallelujah Challenge. I dressed like my miracle morning, afternoon and night. I told God I wanted a dancing 9 months journey. And I had the best 9 months ever. November 30 2023, El Roi came through.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail woman’s Hallelujah Challenge testimony

Many who came across the video celebrated with the family, while some wished for the same testimony.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@adoyaplace7 said:

"I was called barren, and my husband people came to throw me out of the house, I joined hallelujah challenge last year after my wedding, this year January i gave birth to my pink jet God is great."

@Ella_mhayrie said:

"This is my first time joining the hallelujah challenge and by the grace of God I am getting married this year to my intentional, Godly, handsome, loving and wealthy man. Amen."

@Eburu-cutest said:

"After dis hallelujah challenge Dis year 2025 ,i am goin for pregnancy test ,I must testify ,I must carry my babies dis year."

@Andrecheri said:

"I stand on your testimony and proclaim that I will have my miracle child on this 2025 first time hallelujah challenge. Jesus you can do it for me, for all of us."

@Radiant-Soul said:

"Am a first timer in this hallelujah challenge coming across this video I believe am next to testify with my miracle twins. Amen."

@Maryanne_kenya said:

"I took in during hallelujah challenge when pastor Jerry Eze was praying for women to receive their babies."

In related stories, a lady wore a wedding ball gown for the Hallelujah challenge “dress like your miracle” while another used paper to make an iPhone and a wedding invitation to signify her prayer request.

Woman destroys relationship she prayed for

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared how she prayed for a relationship during Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

She stated that after God brought the man to her, she destroyed the relationship by herself, but learnt a lesson.

As she gave details about what happened, netizens gave their diverse views on her experience, sparking debate.

