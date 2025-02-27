Dayo Amusa, a Nigerian actress and new mum has spoken about her journey to motherhood in a trending clip

The new mum who spared controversy after she announced her baby to the world shared her touching experience on a podcast

According to her, there were days she said things she should not have said to God because she was tired

Nigerians were so touched to hear Dayo Amusa's story about her experience with fertility and how she was able to pull through.

The Nigerian actress and singer, who recently became a mother, is speaking about her traumatic and heartbreaking experience before she eventually became a mother.

Recall that in her post on the new year, the new mother disclosed that she almost lost her womb because she had a tumour and was diagnosed with uterine myxomatosis in 2015. She also recalled how her ex impregnated another woman and left her.

The 41-year-old told Nigerians via her colleague Debby Sokoya's podcast that at some point, she told God to take her life if he would not give her a child because she was tired.

Amusa explained how she sang on top of her voice asking God to either give her the child he promised or kill her. She also added that at some point, she was tired of prayers from friends and family and would occasionally blame them for her ordeal.

Fans react to Dayo Amusa's emotional video

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@confirmguy said:

"I pray may all our hidden prayers be answered publicly 🙏🏾 …this is deep."

@k_nd_m_naturals said:

"Yah Rabbi, To all the hearts crying tiredness for the fruit of the womb, Olorun ease their pain in no time."

@oreoluwaakindehin said:

"I just watched this episode and I had lot of missed feelings, I cried, laughed at the same time I felt like hugging her yes OLUWAFIREWAYIRI God bless u ma again from ur mouth to God's hears another is coming soon."

@minnahcakes_more said:

"This is pain🥲🥲but Alhamdulillah at last. May this joy be permanent ma."

@thelizzy_o said:

"And here I am begging God to seal my womb for life coz I am ok with the kids I have, this life no just balance eni lori Oni fila, May God bless all expectant mothers in Jesus name."

@mypcos_n_me said:

"You don’t know struggle until you’ve had to deal with infertility. Whether explained or unexplained."

@smartfundz11 said:

"See what parents pass through because of us , don't bring shame to them , don't be the reason for sadness to them 🙏."

Dayo Amusa replies to critics asking for her baby daddy

In a previous report, Dayo Amusa replied to people, who have been asking about the identity of her baby's father.

In a live Instagram session, she asked them a series of questions and blasted the people looking for social media validation.

Her response to the people making inquiries was applauded by fans in the comment section of the post.

