A Nigerian couple has expressed their joy on social media after their grand wedding celebration was sponsored by 'God'

In a video posted on TikTok, the couple revealed how they got free items and sponsorship for food, accommodation space, drinks and even the wedding gown

Social media users who came across the heartwarming video on TikTok took turns to appreciate the amazing gesture

A Nigerian couple's wedding celebration has been making waves online after they revealed that their special day was sponsored by God.

The couple's heartwarming story revealed the generosity they received from friends, family, and even strangers.

Couple's wedding party sponsored by God

Their wedding video was shared on TikTok by @thefabbridalss, showing the numerous blessings they received, from a complimentary venue and accommodation space in a prime location to sponsored food, drinks, and wedding attire.

The couple's good fortune continued as they received unexpected financial gifts from friends, covering significant expenses.

In the video, they also secured three UK flight tickets. The generosity extended beyond their wedding day, as they continued to receive gifts, including six major appliances, weeks after the celebration.

The video's caption read:

"POV: God sponsored your wedding. A free venue and accommodation space in the heart of Ikeja. Food and drinks covered by family. One time we had to pay vendors a large sum and without asking got it from friends. Wedding dress was sponsored. We got 3 UK flight tickets for about £1000. Earrings, hair and veil were covered by friends. 3 weeks after we're still getting gifts, 6 appliances and counting. May God sponsor your wedding in his own perfect time."

Reactions as couple celebrates 'sponsored' wedding

TikTok users were deeply moved by the couple's story, praising the kindness of those who contributed to their special day.

@Godspower Mercy said:

"Amen. My wedding is in April. God please sponsor my wedding. Congratulations."

@Zim_Joyce reacted:

"Even with the wealth God had given my future husband that has already manifested. I receive the grace for this kind of Favour. Lord Jesus sponsor my wedding in your great mercies and favour."

@davidapearls commented:

"May the favour and grace that found you should locate my husband and I as we are about to embark on this journey together, Greater heights awaits us, amen and congratulations to us."

@Beeblessed01 said:

"I tap from this blessings and grace for me and my husband to be, this has been our prayer for almost months now O God remember me oo."

@Ella Beauty empire added:

"I tap from from your blessings my wedding is May this year so shall it be in Jesus name. Amen."

Watch the video below:

