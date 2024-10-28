A lady was shocked to discover one of her guests gifted her a bad-looking N200 note as a wedding gift

The newly married wife took to social media to display the unexpected wedding gift, which was concealed in an envelope

Mixed reactions trailed a video of the N200 note as some people advised her to discard it, others opined it had an undertone

A newly wedded lady has caused a stir online after showcasing a shocking gift that someone packaged for her at her wedding.

The lady, @vek2toria, found a torn and old N200 in a brown envelope and posted a video about it on TikTok.

In the clip, @vek2toria took out the note and flipped it for netizens to see how bad it looked.

@vek2toria said she was going through the envelopes people gave her at her wedding when she found the money. She said she had no words after seeing it.

When someone in the comment section asked her if she burnt it, the lady replied:

"Yes oo. Done that."

Netizens react to the wedding gift

BLESSED CHILD🦋 🦋 said:

"Mine they gave me babe bed the person tore it put charm on it as God may have it she forgot to sew it back she den wrapped it as a gift."

amakadennis292 said:

"Reason my hubby and I refused collecting gifts from anyone and those who insisted n dropped something we dashed it out."

BIG BABY❤️❤️ said:

"That y it is advisable to open the envelope in their presence nd take out the thing inside nd put inside bowl or anything before giving gift."

Nurse_Debby❤️ said:

"At least you saw money on my kid sister's ceremony we saw about 4 empty envelopes."

Delight_Creamy_Parfait said:

"My wedding day I go get people wey go Dey open envelope there, if you come dem open ur own before gift go reach you."

appleofgodseye.0 said:

"They gave you this kind of money and you’re laughing. hmmm my dear majority of what happens in nollywood are real."

oluwabukolaolaitanreally said:

"Mine was a knife with a red rope. we didbt even open the gifts early at all cos we alrsy had all that we needed until the home started becoming hot..."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a couple received firewood as a wedding gift.

Couple get empty jerrycan as wedding gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a couple were gifted an empty jerrycan on their wedding day.

In a short clip, the wedding guest approached the bride and groom with only an empty yellow jerrycan.

The lady and her man silently received the empty jerrycan, but the bride appeared surprised at the gift. The wedding guest presented the gift and left, allowing others at the event to take their turn showering the new couple with gifts.

