A Nigerian lady's heartfelt reflection on her experience living in Canada has caught the attention of many on social media.

In a post, she shared her emotional journey, from struggling to adjust to a new life to finding solace in her faith.

Lady shares experience after 8 months in Canada

The lady, identified as @oluwadolapo on TikTok, recounted her eight-month sojourn in Canada, revealing the challenges she faced as she navigated an unfamiliar environment.

She confessed to feeling overwhelmed, homesick, and disconnected from her friends and family back in Nigeria and the UK.

Her longing for human connection was overwhelming as she expressed her desire for a supportive community of like-minded individuals.

Despite securing employment, she still struggled to find fulfillment in her new career path. The transition proved daunting, and she often felt like a novice.

However, as she reflected on her experiences, she began to realise that settling into a new life takes time.

She drew comfort from her faith, acknowledging that having God by her side made the journey more manageable and sweeter.

In her words:

"This month marks my 8th month in Canada and I'm not ashamed to admit that sometimes I want to book a flight back to the UK just to see my friends again. I miss Nigeria now more than ever, cause I feel like I’m missing on important celebrations in my friends’ lives.

"For the first few months getting here, I felt like I was starting life all over again and it was a depressing feeling. After getting my first job, I still didn’t feel fulfilled cause it was a new career path and I felt like a novice. Making friends here is the hardest and I haven’t stopped praying to God to bring me a community of godly friends.

"I still convert prices to pounds in my head before buying things plus the taxes?!I’m realising that settling down takes time and that’s okay! Going ahead with God makes the journey a thousand times smoother and sweeter."

Reactions trail lady's experience in Canada

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@temitopeadegbemi said:

"Also relocated from Uk to Calgary honestly still battling depression. It is well."

@princeAyomide001 wrote:

"I completely understand how you feel. I recently relocated from the UK to Calgary last month, and I'm really missing my peeps in Uk."

@Adigun said:

"It happens. I moved from the UK to the US, finally got my dream job after 1 year and 9 months. Just stay strong."

@hamzat azeez said:

"This is my story. Two month in Ottawa no job yet, life is hummmmm. I miss UK."

@TeeT said:

"It’s my 9th month here as well, moved from the UK to here and I can say all 7 points definitely resonate with me. Cheers to making more memories!"

@Opeyemi Abayomi947 added:

"You’ve got this sis. Also relocated from UK to Calgary last month, feels like starting over. But God is GOOD."

Lady relocates abroad to work as cleaner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady relocated abroad after she resigned from her 9-5 in Nigeria and took up an appointment in the new country.

She said she accepted to work as a cleaner abroad, but she is now reflecting on her decision after starting to work abroad.

