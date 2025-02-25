Zenith Bank Plc has appreciated a Nigerian woman who reported the problematic transaction to the bank

The woman sent N2.5 million to someone and the money did not leave her account but the person apparently got credited

After some days, she reported the transaction to the bank and this prompted Zenith Bank to give her a bottle of wine

Zenith Bank Plc appreciated a Nigerian woman who was honest enough to raise the alarm after making a transaction.

The woman's daughter posted the video on Tiktok, saying her mother did a transaction of N2.5 million.

She said her mother's account was not debited. Photo credit: TikTok/@peace_talks1.

In her video, @peace_talks1 said her mother sent the money but it was not debited from her account.

Apparently, the person who was supposed to receive the money got it but the money was still in the woman's account.

Peace said that her mother waited for two weeks and the money was still not debited from her account.

Because she was honest, she approached Zenith Bank and reported the matter to them.

She said it was when she raised an alarm that the money was taken from her account eventually.

As a way of appreciating Peace's mother for her honest behaviour, Zenith Bank called the woman and rewarded her.

The woman got a branded shopping bag and a bottle of wine. Photo credit: TikTok/@peace_talks1.

According to Peace, Zenith Bank gave her mother a branded shopping bag and a bottle of wine.

She said:

"I thought it was a normal thing to do, but Zenith Bank took it personal by gifting my mum this shopping bag and a wine. What happened was that she did a transaction of N2.5 million and she noticed that the money wasn't debited from her account. So, she needed to be sure. For like two weeks, she was still seeing the money inside her account. So she raised an alarm and they took back the money and they called her and gifted it."

She said her mother wants to drink the wine in December when all her children will be around.

Her words:

"Today is Sunday and there’s no better day to post this than today. My mom is so proud of her bank @zenithbankplc just for one reason, she said they have a policy to treat these set of people with love. which is the elderly, pregnant Women and nursing moms. If you fall into these categories just know that zenith will pamper you. And she said she will not drink the wine till December when all her children will be gathered. I mean who does that?"

Reactions as Zenith Bank rewards Nigerian woman

@bebe said:

"God bless your mom."

@March 4th said:

"God bless your mom, same thing happens to my mom too."

Man designs replica of Opay app

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a Nigerian tech enthusiast has designed a replica of the Opay banking app that looks exactly like the original version.

Hameed Afolabi, who is a UX designer, recreated the Opay banking app and captured the attention of product designers.

The Opay banking app he designed has different features, including the available balance section, which shows over N1 million.

