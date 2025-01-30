The overall best-graduating student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Aishat Dauda, has broken silence about her achievement

She gave a timeline of her academic progress, stating that she wrote JAMB at 14 and got admission at 15

She also listed the achievements and awards she bagged during the school's recently held convocation ceremony

An intelligent lady, Aishat Dauda, emerged as the best graduating student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU).

Amid congratulatory messages flooding the social media space, Aishat has broken her silence after graduating with a 4.87 cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

In an X post by @Adebola249, Aishat gave a timeline of her academic progress, listing her awards and achievements in school.

OOU's best-graduating student wrote JAMB at 14

Aishat said she wrote her first Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) when she was 14.

She said that she got admission at 15 and graduated at 19.

Her words:

“I wrote my first JAMB at 14. Then, I got admission into the university at 15. Finally, I graduated at 19.Alhamdullilahi

“And to top it all off, my academic records; Overall Best Graduating Student (BGS) of the academic session 2023/2024. Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Social Sciences. Best Graduating Student, Department of Economics.”

OOU best graduating students lists achievements

Aisha went further to list her school achievements, which included a scholarship.

Her words:

“Departmental Record Breaker. First runner-up in the Inter-Faculty Debate Competition (Sept 2023). Gbemiga Abiodun Education Program Scholarship Beneficiary (2023-2024). "Which of the favors of your Lord will you deny? Absolutely none!!”

Reactions trail OOU graduate's achievements

Those who came across the tweet congratulated the lady and shared their thoughts on her achievement.

@m84882 said:

“Is now you are suppose to be writing jamb.”

@israelinterlude said:

“Congratulations. I want to be like you.”

@timinotdakolo33 said:

"Congratulations Idan mi. Our own best graduating student gbogbo OOU."

