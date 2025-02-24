FULL LIST: FUOYE VC Mentions 10 Major Achievements as Varsity Hold 9th Convocation
- Vice Chancellor Professor Abayomi Fasina highlighted the university’s key milestones, including academic excellence, accreditation, and infrastructural development, during its 9th Convocation ceremony
- A total of 8,191 students graduated, with 177 earning First-Class degrees, while 8,444 postgraduate students were awarded degrees in various disciplines
- FUOYE was praised as Nigeria’s fastest-growing university, with support from President Bola Tinubu’s administration through initiatives like TETFund and NELFUND, contributing to the institution’s rapid development
Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state - The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Professor Abayomi Sunday Fasina, has highlighted the institution’s remarkable achievements over the past four years, emphasizing academic excellence and stability as key milestones.
Professor Fasina made these remarks during FUOYE’s 9th Convocation ceremony held over the weekend.
Over 100 bag first class degress
The event saw the graduation of 8,191 students, with 177 earning First-Class degrees.
Additionally, 8,444 postgraduate students were awarded degrees in various disciplines.
FUOYE lauded as fastest growing university in Nigeria
The Chairman of the Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor of FUOYE, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, commended the university’s rapid development, describing it as the fastest-growing university in Nigeria.
“The pace at which FUOYE is growing is unprecedented. This institution has become a beacon of academic excellence and a model for other universities,” Ndoma-Egba stated.
He also expressed appreciation for the support received from President Bola Tinubu’s administration, noting that FUOYE has benefited significantly from government interventions such as the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Special Impact Projects, the National Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) Student Loan Scheme, and regulatory support from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).
FUOYE’s 10 major achievements
During his speech, Professor Fasina outlined ten key achievements that have defined the university’s progress over the past four years:
1. Academic Excellence and Accreditation
FUOYE has consistently secured accreditation for its academic programs from NUC and professional bodies such as the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).
2. Expansion of Academic Programmes
Introduction of new programmes including Medicine and Surgery, Data Science and Analytics, Agricultural Business Management, and Advanced Business Degrees such as MBA, DBA, and Ph.D. in Business Administration.
3. Increase in Student Enrollment
The university has witnessed a surge in admission applications, with slots being oversubscribed by over 100% in the last academic year.
4. Improved Learning Infrastructure
Development of state-of-the-art laboratories, lecture halls, and ICT facilities to enhance the learning experience.
5. Staff Development and Welfare
Implementation of capacity-building programs for lecturers and non-teaching staff to improve service delivery.
6. Research and Innovation
Strengthening research initiatives, leading to notable contributions in various fields, including agricultural technology and engineering.
7. Peace and Stability
FUOYE has entrenched a culture of peace and stability, ensuring a conducive learning environment for students and staff.
8. Robust Financial Management
Adoption of transparent and efficient financial policies to ensure the sustainability of the institution.
9. Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations
Establishing collaborations with international universities and organizations to enhance knowledge exchange and capacity building.
10. Recognition and Awards
FUOYE has received several national and international recognitions for its excellence in education and administration.
Honors and Special Recognitions
The convocation ceremony also featured the conferment of honorary doctorate degrees on distinguished Nigerians, including two former Attorneys-General of the Federation, Senator Kanu Godwin Agabi and Chief Bayo Ojo.
Other honorees included Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, and Chief Allen Onyema, Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace.
Professor Fasina expressed confidence in FUOYE’s continued growth, stating,
“Our vision is to position FUOYE as a global leader in higher education. With the support of the government, staff, and students, we are poised to achieve even greater milestones.”
