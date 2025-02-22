A Nigerian man who had just started his building project received mixed reactions when he made a video about it

The man's clip showed he had just taken the project to the lintel level, a stage preceding the structure's roofing

Looking at the cost of finishing a house, many TikTokers said that he celebrated too early as there was still a lot to do

A young Nigerian has ignited conversation about the cost of building construction in Nigeria with a video of his project.

Despite the fact that he had yet to roof his building, the man shared a celebration clip, asking people to congratulate him.

Sand filling building project

The house had only been taken to the lintel stage. The casting wood carpenters used for the lintel was still affixed, showing the lintel was just cast.

The house's interior was sand filled to make it easier for flooring later in the construction phases.

The cement blocks looked freshly molded even after bricklayers had set them. Their colour matched those arranged near the house. This showed the landlord (@staywicked087) never delayed taking the building from the foundation to the lintel phase.

Cost of finishing house in Nigeria

Many people who reacted to the video wondered why he was celebrating so soon when he had not even roofed.

They believed the cost of completing the house was far more expensive than the phase he was done with. Their opinion matched that of a real estate developer, Jarus, who recently posted about the cost of building.

In his X post, the CEO of Jairus Homes complained about how financially draining finishing a building could be.

He mentioned things like "tiles, sanitary wares, electrical fittings, railings, furniture, doors" as some of the things that would take millions of naira during the finishing process.

Watch his video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BAMIDELE said:

"Pressure no make you calm finish am before you go post."

Berryfrosh said:

"Omo this guy try God go run am finish."

Thecoco complained about people criticising the landlord:

"Omo people too dey do ooo make una dey calm down na."

James said:

"Congratulations God will give you the strength too roof it and pack into your house."

mamba of the 1% said:

"Congratulations bro but make una still Dey calm down run am finish be careful of evil eyes."

lost.soul.02 said:

"You don reach 20% out of the process."

Bad69 said:

"When u reach roofing e go first be like say ur village people plant something inside the house but no panic."

GOD$ON said:

"Why he go get that kind long passage abi no be wetin I dey think."

ballocoin said:

"Competition dey push this one to make him post."

Sarah Ann O'Connor said:

"Starting sweet na the finishing gan gan be the main work."

VINCENT said:

"As for me oo na from foundation I go start to dey post my own hin no concern anyone."

P I Z Z Y said:

"Make I see money buy land lasan omoh no rest oo, keep winning ogami."

Source: Legit.ng