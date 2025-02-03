Nigerian Man Invites Family and Friends to Celebrate With Him after Building Portable Bungalow
- A Nigerian man recently invited his family and friends for his house opening ceremony after completing his building project
- In a video, he showed the development of the project from the foundation level until the work was completed
- Social media users who watched the video on the TikTok app congratulated him massively in the comments section
A Nigerian man's years of hard work and dedication finally paid off as he completed his building project.
To mark this milestone, he hosted a housewarming ceremony, inviting his family and friends to share in his joy.
Man shows off building project
The proud homeowner, @iamhimole on TikTok, took to social media to share a captivating video showing the transformation of his property.
From the early stages of construction to the finished product, the video gave viewers a show of the building project's transformation.
"Congrats to me," he captioned the video.
Reactions as man flaunts building project
The video sparked congratulatory messages on TikTok, with many users praising the man's hard work and determination.
Members of the online community admired his achievement and celebrated his success.
@AllahuKaaffy Al-miskeen billah said:
"You are highly welcome to Nigeria where all bed must touch wall. Check ur room and laugh small."
@Big teemah said:
"Pls full video of dis house congrats my own very soon inshallah."
@user8256314549786 said:
"Congratulation bro God. I pray for my own too come and answer me quick."
@♏️🅾️DUPE🅾️L🅰️ wrote:
"Congratulations. God almighty please don’t forget my man. I also want him to be congratulate on his house and his car very soon."
@Umar’ Farouq said:
"Congratulations it won’t be the last of journey my bro more greatness ahead."
@oluwaseyiabdulmal said:
"Congratulations bro I pray make people come congratulate me too soon inshallah Rahman."
@Odutola Abiodun said:
"At least U make Ur parents proud. God help me ooo also congratulations brother."
@Olamilekan olarewaju reacted:
"Congratulations. I believe in God people we congrat me soon."
@Edward kate said:
"Congratulations to you I pray may god start my own soon."
@ADEDOLAPO commented:
"I should do my own to like this taking picture of it but na my dad dey monitor it he no wan cast me."
@Favorite Niqobby added:
"Congratulations to you sir congratulations to my husband to soon inshallah."
Man shows off magnificent bungalow
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man expressed his excitement on social media after completing his building project.
In a video, the happy man showed off the design of his new house and revealed that he built it in just five months.
